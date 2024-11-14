There is no better time than Christmas to show off your attention to detail, and with these unique gifts for her, a brownie point or two is sure to be earnt.

If it is the case that you’re looking to prevent the pattern repetition and move away from the sock department, or you are trying to out-do last year’s gift giving extravaganza, we know what it takes to shake things up.

Unlike your standard box of chocolates, a gift that is unique to her wants and needs is guaranteed to make Christmas morning all the more exciting.

From personalised sports accessories, to kids smartwatches that are sure to put her anxieties at ease, we’ve found the jackpot this year.

Read on to find the gifts best suited to your budget and her preference this year.

2024’s top unique gifts for her Spacetalk adventurer 2 smartwatch with free strap, $349 (usually $378.95), Spacetalk (here’s why) Small lobster bisque oval platter, $49, Gifts Australia (here’s why) Silk pillowcase in milkshake, $99, Hommey (here’s why)

The best unique gifts for her in 2024

01 Spacetalk adventurer 2 smartwatch with free strap $349 (usually $378.95) at Spacetalk Listed as Australia’s number one smartwatch for kids, the Adventurer 2 is a gift that both children and parents can enjoy. We all know the importance of keeping connected with the kids, especially when they are venturing out into the world for the first time. Fitted with all of the bells and whistles like video enabled 4G, talk and text, and location tracking, keeping connected at every hour of the day is a guarantee. Key features: One additional strap of your choice

Screen protector kit with charging cable

Spacetalk mobile SIM card

12-month warranty Shop now 02 Small lobster bisque oval platter $49 at Gifts Australia Add some life and personality to their tablescape this Christmas with this oval platter featuring some of our seafood favourites. Ethically made from fully-vitrified ceramic stoneware, you simply can’t go wrong. Key features: Size: 50cm x 21.5cm x 5cm

Made from fully-vitrified ceramic stoneware Shop Now 03 Silk pillowcase in milkshake $99 at Hommey Is she dreaming of waking up with silky smooth hair? Well consider this milkshake coloured silk pillowcase from Hommey the tool for the task. Made from 100 per cent mulberry silk, this pillowcase is a sure way to give her the type of beauty sleep she deserves. Key features: Dimensions: 48 x 73cm

Made from 100 per cent mulberry silk

OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 certified

Ample hair and skin benefits Shop now 04 The olive bottle $139 at Maison Balzac Of course you could leave the oil in the store-bought canister, but why would you do that when Maison Balzac has designed a bottle as chic and unique as the olive bottle. Key features: Made from 100 per cent Borosilicate glass

Size: 24cm x 7.4cm

550ml capacity Also available at: $139 from David Jones Shop Now 05 How to make a name-tini cocktail book $59.99 at Wonderbly Completely unique to them and their name (given she’s not a Sarah or Emily), opting for a personalised name-inspired cocktail book is the perfect way to delight a cocktail-lover this Christmas. Key features: 29 cocktail recipes

Completely personalise the book to them: name, preference for sweet or spicy, cover design, and four of their best (or worst) qualities Shop Now 06 Endless summer 35mm camera in stripe fruits $17.49 (usually $24.99) at Cotton On From sand to surf, taking candid beach pics is a sure way to make those summer memories live on forever. Shot on 35mm film, this reusable camera is the perfect summertime accessory. Key features: 35mm reusable camera

Splash proof removable case

Requires 35mm negative film roll – not included Shop now 07 Women’s personalised premium cabretta leather golf glove $49.95 at Hardtofind How’s their hand at golf? Whether just starting out or at professional level, a personalised golf glove is guaranteed to make them feel special. Key features: Decide between gold, silver or blind embossing

Available in small, medium, large, and extra large

Choose between left or right fit

Choose up to three characters – suitable for first name, middle name and surname initials Shop Now 08 New Idea magazine subscription $115 at Magshop Are they always dishing out the latest scoop? Fuel their addiction with some fun, informative and cheeky content from New Idea. Whether it be the latest royal drama or gossip from our home soil, they will be entertained for weeks to come. Key features: 26 individual print issues Shop Now

How do I choose a unique gift?

Choosing a gift that is unique to your friends and family members doesn’t have to be difficult. Personalising a gift with the persons initials is quick and easy way to make them feel special. Otherwise, have a think about what hobbies they enjoy and base your shopping around that.

