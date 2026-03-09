How one appliance brand is helping shape women’s football for generations to come

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Australian football legend and author Lydia Williams has joined forces with global powerhouse brand Midea to inspire women and girls.

The brand is expanding its presence in Australia during the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, which is taking place across Perth, Sydney and the Gold Coast.

“The World Cup showed how powerful women’s football can be in inspiring the next generation, and support from brands such as Midea helps ensure that momentum continues, not just for elite players, but for young girls who now see a future in the game,” Lydia said.

The veteran goalkeeper achieved more than 100 international caps and appearances in the last 10 years, including across two Olympic Games and five FIFA Women’s World Cups.

She was also a key member of the Australian team that captured the hearts and minds of the country during the FIFA Women’s World Cup held in Australia in 2023.

“It is such a special moment for women’s football in Australia, and I’m proud in the role I have played in showing how powerful sport can be in bringing people together and inspiring young girls to believe they belong on the biggest stages,” she continued.

Midea is keen to inspire women and girls. (Credit: Midea) (Credit: Midea )

Midea’s ANZ Head of Marketing, Christie Yuen, said it was a great opportunity to have Lydia on board.

“This Australian team created a cultural moment that extended far beyond football; they united the country and changed how Australians view women’s sport. Lydia embodies resilience, leadership and inspiration, values that strongly align with Midea. We are incredibly excited to be working with her during the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026,” said Yuen.

She also said it was the perfect opportunity to extend its presence in Australia.

“Major sporting moments allow us to introduce the brand in a way that feels culturally relevant,” she explained.

“The tournament is an incredible showcase of world-class performance, teamwork and ambition, which are qualities we share as a global brand. These are important moment to demonstrate who Midea is, what we stand for, and why millions of households around the world trust our products every day.”

Operating in more than 200 countries and regions, Midea has grown into one of the world’s largest appliance manufacturers through large-scale investment in smart home innovation and accessible product design.

