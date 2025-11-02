I tried the VIRAL 20-in-1 coffee machine, here’s my honest review

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

If you’re anything like me and spend WAY too much money on takeaway coffees, then maybe I’ve found the solution to our (not so) guilty pleasure.

Enter the Philips 5500 Series LatteGo Machine!

What initially drew me to the product was its TWENTY (I know!) hot and cold coffee options and its automated bean-to-cup feature, which meant you wouldn’t have to also splurge on a coffee grinder.

But what has surprised me most is how quick and easy it was to power on the machine and make a coffee in literal seconds!

The Philips 5500 Series LatteGo was easy to assemble. (Credit: New Idea)

What are the features of the Philips 5500 Series LatteGo?

The Philips 5500 Series LatteGo Machine really does have it all:

20 different coffee types (hot and cold options)

A milk system that works with all types of milk options, including plant-based ones

Speedy start-up time, machine ready to use in three seconds

Adjustable settings to tailor your coffee by strength, coffee length, and milk volume, and save it to one of four user profiles

Ceramic grinder with 12 grind settings

Milk system cleans in under 10 seconds

Silent brew technology to help make less noise

Is the Philips 5500 Series LatteGo easy to use?

For someone who *shudders* at the thought of any DIY or instruction manual, I was pleasantly surprised by how easy the machine was to assemble.

Within minutes, I’d ‘built’ the machine, installed the AquaClean filter in the water tank, poured out a fresh bag of coffee beans into the ceramic grinder, and grabbed my mug in anticipation for its first test – a trusty latte!

It took me a few tries to nail the correct coffee strength/water/milk ratio, but once I had that perfected, it was comforting to know that those settings had been automatically saved to my user profile, so there was no need to go through that process again.

The machine made the perfect-sized latte. (Credit: New Idea)

As someone who is a creature of habit, I’ve not really dared to venture beyond the machine’s hot latte and iced latte options but I’ve heard from my friends (who have suspiciously started to come round more often) that the 20 coffee options on offer all live up to the hype.

But what has been really great about this machine is how easy and quick it is to clean!

Gone are the days where you’d have to pull apart each component of a machine and wrestle with the portafilter in scraping off the pesky coffee grinds. In fact, it took me just seconds to wash out the milk system after making a fresh cuppa.

What I liked most about the machine was it’s ability to ‘set and forget’, so while I’m getting ready for work, I can just put my mug down, press the button and walk away, all while knowing I can come back to the perfect coffee and no clean up … ideal for when you’re in a rush on the morning commute!

The coffee was brewed and poured in just seconds. (Credit: New Idea)

Is the Philips 5500 Series LatteGo Machine worth it?

I will definitely be using my Philips 5500 Series LatteGo Machine for my go-to morning coffee.

The only thing I’d love to change about the machine is its temperature settings. I’d love to make my coffee a little hotter, especially for those days when you’re run off your feet and can’t enjoy your coffee in one go.

But the machine has already made my life so much easier in the morning rush and is great for when friends come over, so I can impress them with my great barista skills (sorry, Phillips, I’ve been taking the credit for it!)

All in all, I think I’ll still enjoy the experience of buying a coffee in a cosy coffee shop on a weekend, but the Philips 5500 Series LatteGo Machine is ideal for any busy professional who is looking for an easy, quick, and stress-free coffee machine that can do all the basics well.