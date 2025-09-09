The 14-in-1 multicooker that celebrity chef Matt Moran swears by

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

The sound of a kitchen gadget that has 14 functions in one doesn’t sound real – but I can assure you that it is, and it works wonders.

Advertisement

The Ninja Combi 14-in-1 Multicooker – said to help Australian’s “cook faster” – is the only all-in-one multicooker, oven, air fryer that perfectly cooks complete meals for the whole household in as little as 15 minutes… yes please!

And with celebrity chef Matt Moran as Ninja’s first ever local brand ambassador, I knew that I HAD to try it out.

When the multicooker arrived, I was impressed by how compact it was – after it said it can do so much, it wasn’t that big of an appliance.

Local ambassador Matt Moran is loving his combi cooker! (Credit: Supplied).

Advertisement

What are the 14 features of the Ninja Combi 14-in-1 Multicooker?

This all-in-one multicooker retails at $499.99 and really does have it all:

Combi Meals

Combi Crisp

Combi Bake

Rise/Pasta

Steam

Prove

Grill

Air Fry

Bake

Reheat

Slow Cook

Sear/Sauté

Pizza

Toast

It’s also perfect for feeding large groups or families as it can feed up to 8 people!

You can fit 1.5 boxes (680g) of pasta, 4 cups of dry rice, a 2.7kg roast chicken, 900g of fries, a 25cm pizza, or a 2.3kg top round roast… my mouth is drooling just thinking about it.

There are so many things the multicooker can do, it makes me wonder – what can’t it do?

Advertisement

After 22 minutes in the multi-cooker, it’s all ready to eat! (Credit: New Idea).

So, what did I cook in my Ninja Combi 14-in-1 Multicooker?

To be able to give an honest review, I decided that I would try make something that I would normally cook at home for dinner.

A Thai green curry with tofu is a staple in my household, so when I found the Green Vegetable Curry with Tofu & Rice recipe on the Ninja Test Kitchen website, I knew I had hit the bullseye.

The recipe said to have a 12 minute prep time, 8 minute steam time, 14 minute cook time, served 6, and was said to be ‘easy’ – the dream!

Advertisement

Curry, rice, and vegetables before and after. (Credit: New Idea).

And the recipe was just as it said – quick and easy to follow.

As the multicooker has a lot of functions and 3 parts accessories (Combi Pan, Bake Tray, and a Crisper Plate), I was grateful it came with an instruction guide.

After familiarising myself with the multicooker, I was ready to get cooking!

Advertisement

Following the recipe instructions, I prepared all the vegetables and tofu before placing everything in and on their trays.

The rice was placed in the Combi Pan with the green curry sauce and vegetables, and the tofu was placed in the Bake Tray.

Once ready to go, I popped the trays in the multicooker on their allocated levels and followed the instructions carefully.

After making sure it was switched on to Combi Cooker and everything else was right, I pressed start – and watched the magic happen.

Advertisement

One thing to note is that a lot of steam does come out the top of the multicooker, so if possible, have it placed in a spot without any cupboards above it!

Tofu before and after. (Credit: New Idea).

Is it really as fast as promised?

The cooking aspect really was fast – I couldn’t believe it.

I set the multicooker to the COMBI COOKER feature at 180 degrees for 14 minutes.

Advertisement

Before the 14 minutes of cooking started, the multicooker ‘steamed’ for 8 minutes – so just a thing to keep in mind when doing your timing (it says on the recipe as well).

As soon as the timer stopped, the multicooker beeped, and dinner was ready to be served.

It really was as simple as that – and delicious!

The final product! (Credit: New Idea).

Advertisement

Final thoughts?

I will most definitely be using my Ninja Combi 14-in-1 Multicooker on a regular basis.

I think it will be especially great for meal prepping on a Sunday for lunches for work, as it has the capacity to make a large amount of food.

In fact, I can’t wait to try all 14 functions! As for what to make, I’ll be revisiting the Ninja website for inspiration… maybe something sweet next time?

Want the latest food content? Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use