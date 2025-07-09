  •  
Amazon Prime Day deals that pet parents always add to cart

Straight from the horses (or cats?) mouth
Pet Products on Amazon
(Credit: Maddy Wilson and Canva)
I think it’s fair to say that all pet parents have one thing in common: we give our furry friends a life of luxury — perhaps even more luxury than we give ourselves!

While we’re reheating last night’s leftovers, our pets are eating top-shelf food, sprawled across one of the many beds they own and sipping filtered water from the newest water fountain.

So if you’ve ever found yourself adding endless pet items to your cart when you were intending on spoiling yourself (guilty!), welcome to the club. And a word of warning to the pet-lovers club: Amazon Prime Day is full of pet deals.

From glamorous cat towers to not-so-glamorous poo bags, we’ve found some of the best pet products on Amazon that you’ll want to add to cart. If you’re not a member yet, make sure you sign up for a 30-day free trial so that you can indulge in these discounts!

Prepare your wishlist (and your wallet) because your pet’s about to get very spoiled.

The best pet products on Amazon

Cats

PAWZ Road 184cm Cat Tree
$135.99 at Amazon

CHIEFAWAY Large Adjustable Window Perch
$36.99 at Amazon

Ofat Home Cat Water Fountain
$48.32 at Amazon

LOVELEDI Cat Litter Box
$69.99 at Amazon

POOWEE! Fresh Crystal Cat Litter
$26.99 at Amazon

KreizyGo Interactive Catnip Toy
$28.99 at Amazon

YVE Life Cat Laser Toy
$35.99 at Amazon

Yizepet Cat Collars with Bells
$11 at Amazon

Dogs

Waterproof Dog Car Seat Cover
$34.84 at Amazon

1080 Count Dog Poop Bags
$35 at Amazon

STORM HERO Orthopedic Dog Bed
$59.99 at Amazon

PAPMINI Dog Paw Trimmer 
$28.99 at Amazon

LED Dog Collar
$11.99 at Amazon

Outward Hound Slow Feeder Bowl
$39.99 at Amazon

KONG Ultra Durable Treat Toy
$24.99 at Amazon

Chuckit! Ultra Squeaker 2 Pack
$16.19 at Amazon

Birds and small animals

Bird Cage Mirror Toys 2 Pack
$17.99 at Amazon

Portable Pet Carrier Backpack
$27.99 at Amazon

Guinea Pig Hideout
$21.95 at Amazon

Bird Seagrass Mat
$23.99 at Amazon

Natural Wooden Bird Playground
$42.99 at Amazon

Small Animal Playpen
$39.90 at Amazon

