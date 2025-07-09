I think it’s fair to say that all pet parents have one thing in common: we give our furry friends a life of luxury — perhaps even more luxury than we give ourselves!
While we’re reheating last night’s leftovers, our pets are eating top-shelf food, sprawled across one of the many beds they own and sipping filtered water from the newest water fountain.
So if you’ve ever found yourself adding endless pet items to your cart when you were intending on spoiling yourself (guilty!), welcome to the club. And a word of warning to the pet-lovers club: Amazon Prime Day is full of pet deals.
From glamorous cat towers to not-so-glamorous poo bags, we’ve found some of the best pet products on Amazon that you’ll want to add to cart. If you’re not a member yet, make sure you sign up for a 30-day free trial so that you can indulge in these discounts!
Prepare your wishlist (and your wallet) because your pet’s about to get very spoiled.
The best pet products on Amazon
Cats
PAWZ Road 184cm Cat Tree
$135.99 at Amazon
CHIEFAWAY Large Adjustable Window Perch
$36.99 at Amazon
Ofat Home Cat Water Fountain
$48.32 at Amazon
LOVELEDI Cat Litter Box
$69.99 at Amazon
POOWEE! Fresh Crystal Cat Litter
$26.99 at Amazon
KreizyGo Interactive Catnip Toy
$28.99 at Amazon
YVE Life Cat Laser Toy
$35.99 at Amazon
Yizepet Cat Collars with Bells
$11 at Amazon
Dogs
Waterproof Dog Car Seat Cover
$34.84 at Amazon
1080 Count Dog Poop Bags
$35 at Amazon
STORM HERO Orthopedic Dog Bed
$59.99 at Amazon
PAPMINI Dog Paw Trimmer
$28.99 at Amazon
LED Dog Collar
$11.99 at Amazon
Outward Hound Slow Feeder Bowl
$39.99 at Amazon
KONG Ultra Durable Treat Toy
$24.99 at Amazon
Chuckit! Ultra Squeaker 2 Pack
$16.19 at Amazon
Birds and small animals
Bird Cage Mirror Toys 2 Pack
$17.99 at Amazon
Portable Pet Carrier Backpack
$27.99 at Amazon
Guinea Pig Hideout
$21.95 at Amazon
Bird Seagrass Mat
$23.99 at Amazon