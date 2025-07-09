Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

If there’s one thing that I never expected to be so obsessed with, it’s a robot vacuum. Sure, I knew it would mean less vacuuming and mopping for me, but what I didn’t expect was how frequently I jump into the app and set the robots off to do a task.

Advertisement

The nifty robots in question are the Roborock Saros 10R and Narwal Freo Z10. Both are robot vacuums and mops that claim to clean my floors (and themselves) with ease, all while I do literally anything else.

I put these two robots to the ultimate test over the past few weeks, and trust me, they’ve worked hard! Spoiler alert: I’ve become borderline obsessed – though, to be fair, it’s probably because they’re better at cleaning my floors than I am.

So in the showdown that is Roborock vs Narwal, which comes out on top? Read on to find out!

Roborock Saros 10R Our rating: 7.5 out of 10

Why we rated it 7.5/10: This device did a good job at cleaning and has some great features, but is also considerably more expensive. However I understand the appeal for larger families. Roborock Pros Voice commands

Camera capabilities

Identifies and captures pets and other obstructions Roborock Cons Can be noisy

Simultaneous vacuum and mop not as effective

Not great on carpet Narwal Freo Z10 Our rating: 9 out of 10

Why we rated it 9/10: The Narwal was my preferred robot vacuum, as it suits my lifestyle and apartment. The price is more reasonable and can see the value for money. Narwal Pros Maps house quickly

Stickers on unit for easy instructions

Quieter option Narwal Cons Mop heads don’t detach

Water tanks need emptied and refilled often

Need to buy floor cleaner refills

Advertisement

What’s so special about the Roborock Saros 10R and Narwal Freo Z10?

Going into this review, you need to know that these aren’t your average floor bots. Beyond the regular vacuuming and mopping, both models come loaded with smart features: self-emptying and self-cleaning docks, tangle-free technology, high suction power, and even ‘extended arms’ to better handle corners and uneven spaces.

However, there are a few additional features to the Roborock Saros 10R that you won’t find in the Narwal model:

Video camera capabilities

Detachable mop heads

Built-in light to help navigate

Roborock Saros 10R (left) vs Narwal Freo Z10 (right) – which is the ultimate robot vacuum cleaner?

Roborock and Narwal size

One thing to note about these robot vacuums is that they are not small. Once out of the box, they’re light enough to lift individually, but the cardboard delivery box can be mighty hefty.

Advertisement

I found this out the hard way when my apartment building’s lift broke on delivery day — let’s just say hauling boxes (roughly 20 kg each) up several flights of stairs wasn’t ideal.

You’ll also need a decent amount of space to store these. I found in my small apartment that it was tricky to find a space where these docking stations wouldn’t be in the way.

Roborock:

Robot Vacuum: 264 mm L x 328 mm W x 110 mm H | Approx. 4.6 kg

Base Station: 450 mm L x 380 mm W x 480 mm H | Approx. 11.4 kg

Advertisement

Narwal:

Robot Vacuum: 355 mm L x 350 mm W x 107.7 mm H | Approx. 4.6 kg

Base Station: 431 mm L x 426.8 mm W x 461.5 mm H | Approx. 11.3 kg

Setting up the robot vacuums

Both robots were relatively easy to install, and had minimal steps to set up. Within about an hour, the vacuums were mapping the apartment and I was well on the way to having clean, sparkling floors.

The process included:

Advertisement

Attaching mop heads and base station ramps — both of which clip into place quickly and easily

Pair with the corresponding app — which is a straightforward process, but worth noting you will need to be connected to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Using the app to start mapping the apartment or house

Fill water tank and floor cleaner if needed (the Roborock needs to be filled, whereas the Narwal comes with it’s own container of fluid)

Adjust vacuum and mopping intensity based on flooring and room

Once up and running, there were some distinct differences that I noticed between the two devices. Below is a comprehensive list.

Results from our Roborock vs Narwal test

Water tanks

I used both vacuums in similar capacity, but quickly noticed that the Narwal needed the dirty water tank to be emptied much sooner than the Roborock did. The clean water also had to be refilled a few times before I got the same notification for the Roborock.

For those who want to schedule the robots to clean while they are asleep or at work, having the empty or refill notification will interrupt cleaning. However personally, this wasn’t a deal breaker for me, as I live in a small apartment and only have the device running while I’m at home.

Pets

In a similar way, I also noticed very soon into using these devices that my cat — a little old man called Billy — was a lot more wary of the Roborock than Narwal. I’d already picked that it was considerably louder, but seeing Billy so hesitant confirmed that the whirring and buzzing was in fact… loud.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the Narwal vacuum is very quiet, and on multiple occasions, I had to check if it was still running because I couldn’t hear it. Again, this wasn’t a deal breaker, but for a family with kids, pets or shift workers, the noise may be worth considering.

Speaking of pets, the Roborock does have the additional camera capability, and will take a picture of any pet or obstruction it runs into (see below for hilarious compilation). Not only will it detect pets and other obstructions, but can also be used as a remote camera at any time.

Credit: Maddy Wilson

The Roborock does also take pictures of plants, shoes and any other obstacles that it comes into contact with so that you can reference (and choose to ignore) if necessary.

Advertisement

Voice activation

The Roborock also has voice activation if you are busy doing other things (like cooking, or just watching TV) and don’t want to go into the app. Simply say, “Hello Rocky” and then the task you want it to complete e.g. vacuum only, vacuum and mop or vacuum harder. You can find suggested voice command options in app or manual booklet.

While it may not have voice control, it’s worth noting that the Narwal does have a cute jingle when turning on, similar to that of a Samsung washing machine.

Mopping the floors

Speaking of Narwal, a bonus was that it comes with its own container of washing fluid. I found that this left my floors exceptionally clean and without streaks, while my own washing fluid that I added to the Roborock did leave my floors streaky. However, this is a double-edged sword, because now that I like the Narwal’s mopping capability, I will need to continue purchasing the washing fluid refill.

That being said, the Narwal also did a great job of using AI to sense which floors were dirtiest, and re-cleaning those areas without prompts — but this AI function can be turned off in the app if you don’t want it! I found that the device would return to the kitchen, bathroom and laundry tiles time and time again to ensure they were thoroughly cleaned.

Advertisement

Another point of difference between brands is that the Roborock will detach the mop heads when vacuuming. This is beneficial when going across rugs or carpet, as there is no risk of mop heads touching the softer furnishings. If your carpet or rug is relatively clean, this shouldn’t be too much of an issue, but I found that I was hesitant about the Narwal mop heads travelling over carpet that was covered in cat hair.

Overall, which product is better?

Both models bring serious cleaning power and genuinely useful smart features to the table. However, for my particular flooring and lifestyle — tiles, a few rugs, and a lot of cat hair — I personally prefer the Narwal. I found it did a better job of picking up cat hair and litter (a constant in my house), and left my particular tiles a little cleaner.

Needing to empty and refill the water tanks wasn’t a drawback for me, as using it suits my lifestyle and cleaning habits. I also enjoyed the way that it cleaned the bathroom and laundry tiles, which I found hard to scrub manually.

One thing that deterred me from the Roborock Saros 10R was the noise, and there were particular times of the day that I was hesitant to use it such as after dinner, early in the morning, etc. as I didn’t want to be disruptive. And again from a personal perspective, I found this device less effective at picking up cat litter which is a must in my house!

Advertisement

That being said, I absolutely see the overall appeal of the Roborock. The water tanks lasting longer, camera for remote viewing, and pet detection make it a brilliant choice for larger households, homes with kids and pets, or anyone wanting an extra layer of tech.

Ultimately, both are great devices and the choices comes down to your home, your floors, and your lifestyle — but either way, your days of pushing a manual mop around are numbered!

Where to buy Roborock Saros 10R and Narwal Freo Z10

Currently, both models are on sale during the Amazon Prime Day sales, so if you’re on the fence, now is the time to grab a robot vacuum while it’s discounted. The discounts are only available for members, so if you haven’t already signed up, you can make use of the 30-day free trial to get these deals.

Roborock Saros 10R, $2,899 at Amazon

Advertisement

Narwal Freo Z10, $1,999 at Amazon

However you can also find both devices on the respective store sites:

Roborock Saros 10R retails for $2,899, but is currently on sale for $2,499.

Narwal Freo Z10 retails for $2,399, but is currently on sale for $1,599.

Advertisement