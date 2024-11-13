  •  
The best novelty Christmas bonbons to make your holiday celebrations extra fun

Why not try something a little bit different this Christmas?
christmas bonbonsGetty

When it comes to Christmas traditions, there’s nothing quite like finding a partner at the dinner table and cracking open a Christmas bonbon.

Christmas bonbons are a popular addition to Christmas dinners and festive gatherings and for a good reason – they add an element of surprise to your day.

Traditionally, bonbons are filled with festive treats or small surprises and have become a beloved part of family gatherings.

However, beyond the traditional bonbon, there are a variety of novelty versions that can add some extra cheer to your family dinner or holiday party.

Novelty Christmas bonbons are guaranteed to put a smile on your guests’ faces and add a special touch to your celebration.

The best novelty Christmas bonbons to shop in 2024

bonbon fusion

01

Bonbon Fusion

from $29.95 at Bonbon Fusion

Bonbon Fusion reinvents the traditional Christmas crakers with interactive Adventure Hunt bonbons. These bonbons contain clues that require three to eight participants to be able to solve, adding fun and teamwork to your celebration. The brand sells various themed bonbons including detective mysteries and date night versions, designed to bring people together in a more engaging way. If you’re looking for something to spice up your celebration, Bonbon Fusion will not disappoint!

music novelty bonbon woolworths

02

Music Party Box of 8 Bonbon Crackers

$44 at Woolworths

If you’re a musical family, these novelty Christmas bonbons from Woolworths will be perfect for your festive gathering! Not only do they look like a musical instrument, but each bonbon comes with a dad joke, hat, and a part of an 8-key Xylophone, which when put together can be played by the whole family (music sheets included).

giant bonbon woolworths

03

Giant Bonbon

$15 at Woolworths

This year, Woolworths is selling giant bonbons. The bonbon includes a Board Game, Party Hat, Gift and Jokes for six players, perfect for families.

04

A Bon Bon of Stars

$29.95 from Koko Black

If you don’t have any kids at your Christmas gathering and want to keep it a bit more sophisticated, the Koko Black Bon Bon of Stars Christmas cracker is a great option. Filled with chocolate Christmas stars wrapped in silver foil, this Christmas bonbon is great for a smaller adult gathering.

Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

