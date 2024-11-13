When it comes to Christmas traditions, there’s nothing quite like finding a partner at the dinner table and cracking open a Christmas bonbon.

Advertisement

Christmas bonbons are a popular addition to Christmas dinners and festive gatherings and for a good reason – they add an element of surprise to your day.

Traditionally, bonbons are filled with festive treats or small surprises and have become a beloved part of family gatherings.



However, beyond the traditional bonbon, there are a variety of novelty versions that can add some extra cheer to your family dinner or holiday party.



Novelty Christmas bonbons are guaranteed to put a smile on your guests’ faces and add a special touch to your celebration.

The best novelty Christmas bonbons to shop in 2024

01 Bonbon Fusion from $29.95 at Bonbon Fusion Bonbon Fusion reinvents the traditional Christmas crakers with interactive Adventure Hunt bonbons. These bonbons contain clues that require three to eight participants to be able to solve, adding fun and teamwork to your celebration. The brand sells various themed bonbons including detective mysteries and date night versions, designed to bring people together in a more engaging way. If you’re looking for something to spice up your celebration, Bonbon Fusion will not disappoint!

Advertisement

02 Music Party Box of 8 Bonbon Crackers $44 at Woolworths If you’re a musical family, these novelty Christmas bonbons from Woolworths will be perfect for your festive gathering! Not only do they look like a musical instrument, but each bonbon comes with a dad joke, hat, and a part of an 8-key Xylophone, which when put together can be played by the whole family (music sheets included).

Available at: $44 from Woolworths Shop Now

03 Giant Bonbon $15 at Woolworths This year, Woolworths is selling giant bonbons. The bonbon includes a Board Game, Party Hat, Gift and Jokes for six players, perfect for families.

Available at: $15 from Woolworths Shop Now

Advertisement

04 A Bon Bon of Stars $29.95 from Koko Black If you don’t have any kids at your Christmas gathering and want to keep it a bit more sophisticated, the Koko Black Bon Bon of Stars Christmas cracker is a great option. Filled with chocolate Christmas stars wrapped in silver foil, this Christmas bonbon is great for a smaller adult gathering.