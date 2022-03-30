Vale Shane Warne. Getty

He started by speaking of Shane's sporting accomplishments.

"When he was younger, our role as parents were always centred around getting him to training and wherever he was playing, whether it was playing athletics, basketball, tennis, football or cricket," he said.

"In his early days, it felt like no time at all before we went from watching Shane play local games of cricket with his mates, to watching him nervously walk out on to the SCG for his test debut in 1993," he continued, emphasising "how proud" he was.

Keith went on to say that, while Shane's athletic abilities were captivating, it was who he was off the pitch that he and the cricketer's mother, Brigitte, considered his "finest achievements".

"He was a doting father who loved and adored his children. He was a loving and caring son and brother. He was a sports hero who happily handed out autographs and stood for photos, sometimes for hours on end... He was a person that would make everybody feel very special."

The emotional father also spoke about what the world "didn't always see" of his son.

Keith Warne was one of first people to speak at Shane's funeral. Victorian Government

"Shane spent a lot of his time helping kids, especially sick and underprivileged kids. It was always about putting smiles back on young people's faces. Kids loved him and he loved kids.

"This was never more evident than when he visited King Lake in Victoria after many lives were lost and the town had been devastated by bushfires back in February 2009. Shane appreciated how horrific the situation was. He was hoping his visit would help lift the community spirit."

"On one of many occasions, he and his footballer and cricket mates took a load of sports equipment to the region and spent the day playing all sorts of sports with the children and the families - brightening up their lives just a little bit in those dark days. This was Shane. Leading with infectious energy, his giving spirit and that beaming smile, he somehow could always manage to make someone's day a little bit better. Even in the most dire of times."

Over 50,000 people attended Shane Warne's state funeral. Victorian Government

Keith also shared a story of Shane's act of kindness for a little boy who was sick with terminal cancer and hoping to meet the Spin King himself.

"He had me contact the father and see if it was OK for him to pop in and say 'hello'. We got the OK and went directly to the boy's home. Shane stayed until the lad was starting to fall asleep which was a good two hours later. Then I drove Shane home to see his own children. This is who he was."

"This summed up Shane's character as a man who took great responsibility in using his profile and privilege to bring good into the lives of people less fortunate than himself. We are grateful the world loved our son as we did and thankfully he touched so many lives in so many ways.

To end his speech, Keith explained how he and Shane's nearest and dearest will remember the larrikin in a different way to the rest of the world, namely for his "unconditional love" for his family and friends.

"Mate, your mother and I can't imagine a life without you. You have been taken too soon and our hearts are broken. Thank you for all you did for us. And for being such a loving and caring son. Rest in peace, mate. Love you, Mum and Dad."

Shane Warne passed in March 2022. Instagram

On Saturday 5th March 2022, Australians awoke to the shocking news that Shane Warne had died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand, aged 52.

According to a statement from the cricket legend's management as quoted by Fox Sports: "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived."

Following an autopsy, it was later confirmed that the cricketing great died of natural causes.

The news rocked many people worldwide, none more so than Shane’s immediate family, including his parents, brother, and children.

Shane with his ex-partner, liz Hurley, and his parents, Keith and Brigitte. Getty

"The night of the 4th of March 2022 is when a never-ending nightmare began for our family...," Shane's parents, Keith and Brigitte, wrote in a statement, "...for that is the date we lost our much loved and admired son, father, brother and Uncle, Shane Keith Warne, a tragedy we will never come to terms with."

Shane's parents went on to say there were no words to “adequately express” their grief, and moving forward they hoped the “mountain of happy memories” would help them cope.

The Spin King's brother Jason wrote his own message for Warnie, expressing how he'd miss their "fierce competition on the golf course, poker table and the sledging".

"Love you and miss you big brother.”

"I couldn't be happier and prouder that I have your genes." Getty

Shane’s kids, Brooke, Jackson, and Summer – whom who shares with ex-wife Simone Callahan – also penned tributes to their departed dad.

In her statement, eldest Brooke wrote that she would "forever cherish" her and her dad's final memories.

“We were happy. We were so similar in so many ways and I always used to joke that I got your genes and about how much that annoyed me! Well now I couldn't be happier and prouder that I have your genes."

Meanwhile, the athlete's son Jackson spoke of the "void" that he felt following his dad's passing.

“But I know all you ever wanted for me is to be happy, no matter what. You just wanted me to be happy, that's it. So that's what I'm going to do, try and be happy. I am going to miss you so much Dad and you were truly the best father and mate anyone could've asked for. I love you so much Dad, see you soon."

"You haven't died Dad, you've just moved to a different place, and that is in our heart.” Instagram

In her personal tribute, the cricketer's daughter Summer spoke about how her time with Shane was "robbed".

“I want more holidays with you, more laughs where your smile lights up the whole room, more 'goodnight I love you SJ, I'll see you in the morning', more talks about how our days were and just to feel safe when you would hug me and you would let me know how proud you are of me and how much you love me.

"You haven't died Dad, you've just moved to a different place, and that is in our heart.”

