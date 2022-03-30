He started by speaking of Shane's sporting accomplishments.
"When he was younger, our role as parents were always centred around getting him to training and wherever he was playing, whether it was playing athletics, basketball, tennis, football or cricket," he said.
"In his early days, it felt like no time at all before we went from watching Shane play local games of cricket with his mates, to watching him nervously walk out on to the SCG for his test debut in 1993," he continued, emphasising "how proud" he was.
Keith went on to say that, while Shane's athletic abilities were captivating, it was who he was off the pitch that he and the cricketer's mother, Brigitte, considered his "finest achievements".
"He was a doting father who loved and adored his children. He was a loving and caring son and brother. He was a sports hero who happily handed out autographs and stood for photos, sometimes for hours on end... He was a person that would make everybody feel very special."
The emotional father also spoke about what the world "didn't always see" of his son.
"Shane spent a lot of his time helping kids, especially sick and underprivileged kids. It was always about putting smiles back on young people's faces. Kids loved him and he loved kids.
On Saturday 5th March 2022, Australians awoke to the shocking news that Shane Warne had died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand, aged 52.
According to a statement from the cricket legend's management as quoted by Fox Sports: "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived."
Following an autopsy, it was later confirmed that the cricketing great died of natural causes.
The news rocked many people worldwide, none more so than Shane’s immediate family, including his parents, brother, and children.
"The night of the 4th of March 2022 is when a never-ending nightmare began for our family...," Shane's parents, Keith and Brigitte, wrote in a statement, "...for that is the date we lost our much loved and admired son, father, brother and Uncle, Shane Keith Warne, a tragedy we will never come to terms with."
Shane's parents went on to say there were no words to “adequately express” their grief, and moving forward they hoped the “mountain of happy memories” would help them cope.
The Spin King's brother Jason wrote his own message for Warnie, expressing how he'd miss their "fierce competition on the golf course, poker table and the sledging".
"Love you and miss you big brother.”
Shane’s kids, Brooke, Jackson, and Summer – whom who shares with ex-wife Simone Callahan – also penned tributes to their departed dad.
In her statement, eldest Brooke wrote that she would "forever cherish" her and her dad's final memories.
“We were happy. We were so similar in so many ways and I always used to joke that I got your genes and about how much that annoyed me! Well now I couldn't be happier and prouder that I have your genes."
Meanwhile, the athlete's son Jackson spoke of the "void" that he felt following his dad's passing.
“But I know all you ever wanted for me is to be happy, no matter what. You just wanted me to be happy, that's it. So that's what I'm going to do, try and be happy. I am going to miss you so much Dad and you were truly the best father and mate anyone could've asked for. I love you so much Dad, see you soon."
In her personal tribute, the cricketer's daughter Summer spoke about how her time with Shane was "robbed".
“I want more holidays with you, more laughs where your smile lights up the whole room, more 'goodnight I love you SJ, I'll see you in the morning', more talks about how our days were and just to feel safe when you would hug me and you would let me know how proud you are of me and how much you love me.
"You haven't died Dad, you've just moved to a different place, and that is in our heart.”
For more on the life and legacy of Shane Warne, read the articles below
Brooke, Jackson and Summer honour their dad Shane Warne at his state memorial service
Simone Callahan bids her final farewell to ex-husband Shane Warne
Molly Meldrum, Dannii Minogue, and Magda Szubanski among guests to attend Shane Warne's funeral
Celebrity tributes flow in for 'Spin King' Shane Warne following his sudden death
Despite his legendary cricket career, Shane Warne's greatest achievements was his kids
From Simone Callahan to Liz Hurley: Shane Warne's love life was complicated but rewarding
Liz Hurley and Shane Warne: Inside their three-year romance
Simone Callahan mourns ex-husband Shane Warne with emotional post
How did Shane Warne die? Inside the cricketing great's final moments