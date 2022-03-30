Simone has farewelled her ex-husband Shane for the last time. Getty

Simone shared her initial grief over the loss of her ex-husband and the father of her three kids by posting a loving tribute to her Instagram just days after he passed.

Sharing a video featuring photos and video footage of Shane with their three kids over the years, Simone set it to the tune of Frank Sinatra’s My Way.

“Shane’s greatest Love, Our children Brooke, Jackson & Summer,” she penned. “Shane was taken too soon from their young lives. Eternal love remains & will never leave. Vale Shane.”

The cricked legend died on March 5 aged just 52. Getty

The tragic news of Shane’s death rocked the nation when it was revealed on March 5, after he died overnight of a suspected heart attack in Thailand, aged just 52.

Shane’s family and close friends were able to say their goodbyes to the legend in an emotionally charged private funeral earlier this month.

The 52-year-old’s children Jackson, Summer and Brooke were front and centre alongside Shane’s parents Brigette and Keith, as well as Simone.

The procession was held at Moorabbin in honour of Shane’s long love for the St Kilda Football Club, and guests wore the club’s scarves in his honour.

“Thank you for all the beautiful messages of love and support. Vale Shane.” Instagram

Earlier this month, Simone and her kids also made a bittersweet pilgrimage to Shane’s statue at the Melbourne Cricket Grounds to remember the legend they called Dad.

Brooke, Jackson and Summer stood with their mother at the foot of Shane’s statue, which was surrounded by flowers and tributes to the late cricket star.

“Thank you for all the beautiful messages of love and support. Vale Shane,” Simone captioned the poignant family snap.