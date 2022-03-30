Shane adored his beloved children Jackson, Brooke and Summer. Instagram

"His achievements were the product of his talent, his discipline and passion for the game he loved," Scott Morrison wrote, before offering a state funeral at the MCG.

It was at the MCG that the spin bowler completed his famous hat-trick in 1994, as well as his 700th Test wicket on Boxing Day in 2006 - which was to be his final test before retiring.

The packed farewell has seen a number of famous faces in attendance, including Molly Meldrum, Scott Morrison, Dannii Minogue, Madga Szubanski and more, as well as a slew of adoring fans who came to pay their respects to the Spin King.

Read on to see which celebrity well-wishers turned out to farewell the beloved Aussie icon as they arrive.

Mick Gatto Getty

Mick Gatto

Colourful Melbourne identity Mick Gatto was spotted arriving at the MCG to farewell the popular cricketer.

Molly Meldrum Getty

Molly Meldrum

Legendary music critic Molly Meldrum, 78, was seen donning his signature hat that featured an added splash of green to match his tie.

Glenn Robbins Getty

Glenn Robbins

Kath & Kim star Glenn Robbins also showed up to pay his respects to Shane after the cricketer famously appeared as a guest on the legendary Aussie series.

John Howard Getty

John Howard

Former Prime Minister John Howard was one of several politicians seen in attendance.

Brett Lee Getty

Brett Lee

Fellow cricketer and close friend of Shane Warne, Brett Lee, arrives at his late friend's memoriall.

Anthony Albanese Getty

Anthony Albanese

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese was seen at the celebration of the sporting legend's life.

Nick Riewoldt Getty

Nick Riewoldt

AFL champion and Celebrity MasterChef Australia star Nick Riewoldt paid his respects to Warnie.

Magda Szubanski Getty

Magda Szubanski

Magda Szubanski, who became close to Shane after he starred as her husband in Kath & Kim, was seen looking downcast at the event.

Brendan Fevola Getty

Brendan Fevola

Former Aussie Rules and I'm a Celebrity star Brendan Fevola was among the star-studded crowd.

Scott Morrison Getty

Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison smiled as he arrived at the packed memorial event.

Merv Hughes Getty

Merv Hughes

Cricketer and I'm A Celebrity star Merv Hughes looked emotional as the ceremony began.

Andy Lee Getty

Andy Lee

Comedian, television presenter and musician Andy Lee was among the celebrity guests.

Simone Callahan

Simone Callahan

Shane's ex-wife and mother of their three children, Simone Callahan, arrived with the pair's three kids, Jackson, Brooke and Summer.

Dannii Minogue Getty

Dannii Minogue

Singer Dannii Minogue was spotted in the crowd.

Michael Clarke Getty

Michael Clarke

Former Australian cricket team captain Michael Clarke joined fellow sports stars to celebrate the life of Warnie.

Keith Warne Getty

Keith Warne

Shane's father Keith Warne opened the memorial with a sweet tribute to his late son, in which he described the family's heartbreak over the loss.

Jackson Warne

Jackson Warne

Shane's only son Jackson - who also starred in SAS Australia - was seen embracing guests at his father's state funeral.

Eddie McGuire

Eddie McGuire

As he did at Shane Warne's private funeral, Eddie once again addressed mourners as he remembered the cricketer's colourful life.