"His achievements were the product of his talent, his discipline and passion for the game he loved," Scott Morrison wrote, before offering a state funeral at the MCG.
It was at the MCG that the spin bowler completed his famous hat-trick in 1994, as well as his 700th Test wicket on Boxing Day in 2006 - which was to be his final test before retiring.
The packed farewell has seen a number of famous faces in attendance, including Molly Meldrum, Scott Morrison, Dannii Minogue, Madga Szubanski and more, as well as a slew of adoring fans who came to pay their respects to the Spin King.
Mick Gatto
Colourful Melbourne identity Mick Gatto was spotted arriving at the MCG to farewell the popular cricketer.
Molly Meldrum
Legendary music critic Molly Meldrum, 78, was seen donning his signature hat that featured an added splash of green to match his tie.
Glenn Robbins
Kath & Kim star Glenn Robbins also showed up to pay his respects to Shane after the cricketer famously appeared as a guest on the legendary Aussie series.
John Howard
Former Prime Minister John Howard was one of several politicians seen in attendance.
Brett Lee
Fellow cricketer and close friend of Shane Warne, Brett Lee, arrives at his late friend's memoriall.
Anthony Albanese
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese was seen at the celebration of the sporting legend's life.
Nick Riewoldt
AFL champion and Celebrity MasterChef Australia star Nick Riewoldt paid his respects to Warnie.
Magda Szubanski
Magda Szubanski, who became close to Shane after he starred as her husband in Kath & Kim, was seen looking downcast at the event.
Brendan Fevola
Former Aussie Rules and I'm a Celebrity star Brendan Fevola was among the star-studded crowd.
Scott Morrison
Prime Minister Scott Morrison smiled as he arrived at the packed memorial event.
Merv Hughes
Cricketer and I'm A Celebrity star Merv Hughes looked emotional as the ceremony began.
Andy Lee
Comedian, television presenter and musician Andy Lee was among the celebrity guests.
Simone Callahan
Shane's ex-wife and mother of their three children, Simone Callahan, arrived with the pair's three kids, Jackson, Brooke and Summer.
Dannii Minogue
Singer Dannii Minogue was spotted in the crowd.
Michael Clarke
Former Australian cricket team captain Michael Clarke joined fellow sports stars to celebrate the life of Warnie.
Keith Warne
Shane's father Keith Warne opened the memorial with a sweet tribute to his late son, in which he described the family's heartbreak over the loss.
Jackson Warne
Shane's only son Jackson - who also starred in SAS Australia - was seen embracing guests at his father's state funeral.
Eddie McGuire
As he did at Shane Warne's private funeral, Eddie once again addressed mourners as he remembered the cricketer's colourful life.