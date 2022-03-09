Liz shared a series of photos to pay tribute to Shane after his tragic death. Instagram

The unlikely pair met at the races in July 2010, and when pictures surfaced of them kissing in London, their love became official to the world.

Fans of the actor and cricket player witnessed their flirty Twitter exchanges, including a particularly sweet one where Liz tweeted, "Oooh … you're such a caveman. My beautiful baby spaniel is undoubtedly better behaved than you."

And Shane responded, "Excuse me Elizabeth I'm a very well behaved gentleman! Caveman?? What's that mean? We have TV here in Australia! Hahaha."

The couple were together for three years. Getty

From there, the relationship they forged moved quickly as they embraced life together and eventually got engaged on a yacht in 2013.

Unfortunately, the pair broke up that same year, but their separation caused no animosity.

In an interview with The Mirror, the legend revealed his years with Liz "were the happiest of (his) life," and they simply "fizzled out."

"It wasn't something that she or I did wrong, it just fizzled out. We're still great friends, we still stay in touch, we're good for each other, and our kids get along great."

Liz got along swimmingly with Shane's kids and vice versa. Getty

His son Jackson, 22, confirmed they "still kept in touch," sharing, "Whether it'd be commenting on Instagram or messaging or congratulating, they're super supportive."

During Shane's show A Week With Warnie in 2020, the cricketer spoke highly of his ex-fiancée.

He shared that he was "quite sad, it's over because I still care about her deeply and she's a wonderful person.

"I didn't introduce her to my children until it was real, and I believed it had a future – it wasn't just a bit of fun."

Their relationship was surrounded by a media circus which Shane commented on during his show.

"I suppose it was the sporting world meeting her world… It was one of those things where we just collided," he said.

They remained friends after their break up. Getty

The shocking news of Shane's death was announced through a statement from his management.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," it read.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.

