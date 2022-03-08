"Shane was taken too soon." Getty

Shane's close friend, Brendan Fevola, was one of the first to comment on the post, simply leaving a broken heart and crying emoji.

"Sending so much love to you and your family," another follower wrote.

"Our family loved watching Shane, but above all at the end of the day he was just a Dad who loved his kids ♥️♥️♥️," wrote another.

“Both of us have put our children as our number one priority." Getty

Simone was Shane's wife from 1995 through to their separation in 2005.

Despite splitting, the pair remained good friends and dedicated co-parents.

"Co-parenting is never easy but you've got to be a grown up and if you put your kids first you can do it," Shane said of their co-parenting relationship in 2020.

“When people start using the children for their own advantages and don’t make them the priority, that’s when difficulties happen.

“Both of us have put our children as our number one priority at all times and that’s why it’s been able to work.”

Shane with Summer. Instagram

Simone is the second family member to memorialise Shane via social media, with her youngest daughter, Summer, doing the same thing earlier this morning.

She shared a carousel of images to her page, writing "There is no words. It feels like I'm dreaming, waiting for someone to wake me up and tell me that you're okay."

"This can't be real life. There's no way that life is this cruel to the most beautiful people on this life," she continued.

"You may not be alive Dad, but you will forever live inside my heart, I will cherish the memories till my time is up on this earth and I am reunited with you again.

"I love you dad, forever and always will be my Father no matter where you are 🕊 Love your little girl SJ and I will continue to make you proud."

Shane passed away last Friday, March 4, from a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Thailand with friends.

Once his body is repatriated, he will be given a State Funeral in his home state, Victoria.

Tributes have been flowing for the cricketing legend, who touched many lives throughout his own and left a lasting legacy as a sporting legend, a father, and a friend.