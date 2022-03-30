Jackson at his father's state funeral. Getty

There were countless references to Shane's incredible bond with his children throughout the night, including comments made by Shane's father Keith Warne.

"Our family lost a loved son, a loving brother to Jason and a devoted father to Brooke, Jackson and Summer," he said. "He was a doting father who loved and adored his children."

While Shane's children didn't make speeches of their own until the end of the night, footage from the evening showed them holding back their emotions in the crowd as Australia honoured their father.

Brooke emotionally greeted guests at the service. Getty

Along with their grandparents Brigette and Keith Warne, Brooke, Jackson and Summer attended a private funeral on March 20 at St Kilda Football Club in Melbourne.

Former cricket superstars including Mark Taylor, Allan Border, Michael Clarke, Merv Hughes and Glenn McGrath were also present while close friend and TV personality Eddie McGuire delivered the eulogy.

Two days before, Jackson, accompanied by Brooke, tossed the coin for St Kilda's season-opener against the Collingwood Magpies in a loving tribute to Shane, a life-long Saints fan.

"For dad ❤️ Go saints 🖤🤍❤️ @stkildafc," Jackson penned on Instagram.

"We are so grateful for everyone's support." Instagram

All three of Shane's children penned loving tributes to him on social media following the news of his passing.

Along with their mum Simone Callahan, the trio visited Shane's statue at the MCG that had been converted to a shrine remembering the cricket great.

"We are so grateful for everyone's support, the messages and love we have received is so special and touching, everyone support around our Dad's statue is beyond heart warming thank you 😞🙏💔❤️‍🩹 we are so proud of our Dad 🤍," Brooke penned on Instagram two weeks ago.

This story originally appeared on our sister site Now To Love.