Shane shared a sweet Instagram Story a few years ago to mark the momentous occasion of Summer finishing high school, which meant all of his kids had finally finished their schooling.

“Wow. What a day!!” he wrote. “All three of my beautiful children have now completed year 12.

“Which means no more school fees, drop offs, pick-ups and fighting for a car park, parent teacher nights, sport all over Melbourne x3 on the weekends, school plays, events, making lunches, sports gear, blazer and being a taxi – oh and an ATM,” he joked.

“Sort of sad too as they were fun times and will be great memories for all of us. So proud of the young awesome adults you’ve become,” he shared.

Shane shared a similar sentiment on Brooke’s birthday in June last year, creating a lengthy Story to celebrate her 24 years.

“Happy 24th birthday to my eldest daughter Brooke!” he began, sharing a picture of them enjoying ice cream together.

“I love you up to the sky and back and am very proud of you every day.”

Further images showed Shane cuddling up to Brooke as they did a number of activities together, like attending a red-carpet premiere, and spending time on the water together.

One showed her bowling a cricket ball, and another had them smiling together in London.

Shane is also a regular fixture on his daughter’s social media.

“Cute flick with the father,” Summer once captioned a black and white photo of herself and Shane, grinning.

A snap from 2016 also revealed their pride in Shane after he returned from filming his stint on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!

Shane is seen standing with a cake that reads “we are so proud of you dad”.

Shane was also a regular feature on Summer's TikTok, where videos of him struggling to lipsync can still be seen.

In the most recent one, he claims jetlag from flying back from Australia, and in others he can be seen posing and laughing while Summer dances, or driving her around in a fancy-looking car.

While Shane clearly loved his daughters immensely, it’s also widely known that he regretted hurting them with some of his actions.

Speaking to Leigh Sales on 7.30 in 2018, he said: “It’s pretty hard to relive some things when you’ve let down your children and your family, embarrassed them at times”.

“To hurt my children who are the most important thing in my life was really tough. The effect I had on my family, on my children – the effect I had on my children was I let them down,” he said.

“And I have to live with that for the rest of my life.”

However, his love for them was completely undeniable.

“My children fill me with laughter, joy, and above all - love. I’m so proud of them. It’s difficult to describe the love you have for your own children, but it makes you smile every time you look at them,” he once wrote on Instagram.

“My children are my number 1 priority and always will be. They inspire me to be the best person I can & motivate me on a daily basis. I love being a father (Even if it means saying yes to silly tik tok videos),” he joked.

“Brooke, Jackson and Summer you inspire me daily and I love you up to the sky and back!”

