Nick (pictured) has been romantically linked to Ali Oetjen. Mega

It’s hardly surprising that Nick, 33 and Ali, 34, have gravitated towards one another. Both have the shared experience of being in the spotlight on their respective seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, and they’ve no doubt compared notes.

But following her recent split from boyfriend, Taite Radley, whispers have emerged that the newly single wellness influencer is keen to take her relationship with The Honey Badger to the next level.

Ali and Taite had previously been together for two years after finding love on her season of the reality show. And despite recently releasing an emotional and teary Instagram video about the break-up, insiders believe that Ali is ready to move on.

Ali (pictured) recently broke up with her reality TV beau, Taite Radley, after being together for two years. Supplied

“Nick is definitely Ali’s type in every way,” an insider tells New Idea. “I could totally see these two together.”

The former rugby player ticks all the boxes on paper. He is a fellow fitness lover like Ali, loves to go on adventures and travel.

Eagle-eyed fans have also noted that Ali is following Nick on Instagram – although he is yet to return the favour.

There’s plenty of common ground between Bachelor franchise alumni Nick ‘The Honey Badger’ Cummins (far left) and Ali Oetjen (second from left). Seven

Meanwhile, the Honey Badger’s love life has remained a closely guarded secret since his controversial season of The Bachelor in 2018, when he walked away choosing neither girl.

Since then, Nick has been linked to a string of high-profile women, including accessories designer and socialite Alexandra George and chicken heiress Lucy Steggles.

However, Nick has previously denied these rumours and is yet to officially go public with a partner.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!