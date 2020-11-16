Sarah Ferguson (pictured) is hoping to turn back the clock with a new fitness regime. Getty

Back in 2015, the mother-of-two opened up about her weight struggles.

“My addiction was food. I used it to suppress my feelings and therefore every time I went through something – a salacious lie the media might tell about me – I ate to compensate,” she told the Today show.

“I got to a point where I just couldn’t bear looking at myself any minute longer. I was 190 pounds (86kgs) a year ago and I was miserable. You look at the top of the mountain, you think you’re never going to get there.”

Fergie is said to be undergoing a gruelling workout routine in hopes of becoming biologically younger. Shutterstock

Now, Sarah is said to be enjoying yoga, as well as strength and high-intensity training.

Sarah’s quest to overhaul her body comes after royal watchers voiced their concerns for the Duchess of York, following her recent social media posts where she appeared “tired and frail”.

Following her recent 61st birthday, the Duchess of York posted a short Instagram video message, thanking fans for their birthday wishes.

Sarah’s quest to overhaul her body comes after royal watchers voiced their concerns for the Duchess of York, following her recent social media posts where she appeared “tired and frail”. Getty

However, royal author Phil Dampier noted while the tone of the message was positive, closer examination of the video reveals worrying signs, specifically Fergie appeared “tired and stressed”.

“I know she has been finding the last few months very difficult,” Phil told New Idea.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!