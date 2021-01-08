Sunrise star Samantha Armytage (left) rung in 2021 as a bride, tying the knot with partner Richard Lavender (right) in an intimate and low-key wedding. Getty

The journalist cuts an elegant figure in a classic white Carla Zampatti satin high-neck dress, featuring long sleeves and a below-the-knee hemline, teamed with a matching ribbon in her hair, which was worn in a half-up half-down style, and a pair of fabulous sparkly heels.

The young girl looks adorable in a white dress with tulle detailing and sparkly cowboy boots - perhaps indicating she was one of Sam's flower girls.

The special moment was captured by wedding photographer Abbie Mellé and shared on social media by Sam's good friend, Adene Cassidy, who captioned the shot: "Congratulations Mrs Lavender ~ just the best way to kick 2020 to the curb. Thanks for coming to the rescue (again) @kashayaco 😘💐."

Sam and Richard wed in front of a small group of immediate family and friends at midday on Thursday, December 31st.

At the small reception lunch, Sam's father Mac reportedly sat at the head of the table while other guests included Sam's brother Charlie and Richard's daughters Sasha and Grace, The Daily Telegraph reported.

In a sweet touch, Sam's Labrador Banjo was also in attendance at the wedding ceremony.

Sam and former farmer Richard, 61, are said to have met at socialite Skye Leckie's 60th birthday party in April 2019 and became engaged in June last year.

Speaking to Who magazine on her blossoming romance, Sam said one of the things she liked the most about her partner was the fact that he had "no idea" who she was when they first met.

