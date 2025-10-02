Did Kate Middleton do her own bridal make-up? Royal wedding rumour is DEBUNKED

A rumour about Kate Middleton’s wedding day has finally been debunked, 14 years after she said “I do”.

Princess Catherine, 43, exchanged vows with Prince William at Westminster Abbey on Friday, April 29, 2011.

Ever since, there has been much speculation about who did Kate’s make-up on the special day.

Many theories claimed that Kate had actually applied all the products herself before walking down the aisle.

Celebrity make-up artist Bobbi Brown has revealed who did Kate Middleton’s make-up on her wedding day. (Credit: Getty)

However, celebrity make-up artist Bobbi Brown has now set the record straight, revealing exactly who glammed-up Kate – but it wasn’t her.

“I did not do her makeup, I wish I did,” the famed American make-up artist told the Breaking Beauty podcast.

“It was one of my artists, Hannah Martin, who’s become quite a sensation in the UK.”

Kate was said to have been a huge fan of the Bobbi Brown brand at the time, and Hannah used a whole range of the products for the bridal look.

Bobbi said she later received a note from Kate’s representatives, expressing their appreciation for her famed products.

It was rumoured that Kate did her own make-up, but Bobbi revealed one of her artists, Hannah Martin, was responsible. (Credit: Instagram)

“I did get a note, though, that I have hanging now in my office, not from Kate but from her person who wrote her letters, saying how much she appreciated the make-up,” Bobbi shared.

She explained that the brand didn’t correct the reports that Kate had done her own make-up because it wasn’t a “done” thing at the time to claim the credit.

“We didn’t as a company use it; no one did that back then. It wasn’t the right thing to do,” she added.

