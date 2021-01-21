She's the perfect blend of royalty and fashion “It” girl. Getty

Lady Amelia Windsor

One of the world’s most high-profile eligible royals worldwide, Lady Amelia Windsor is the perfect blend of royalty and fashion “It” girl.

The 25-year-old daughter of Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, is an English fashionista who also happens to call Prince Harry and Prince William her third cousins.

Currently sitting 39th in the line of succession to the British throne, Lady Amelia has worked in fashion both on and off the catwalk, having walked the runway at a 2017 Dolce & Gabbana show.

The US-based royal is also a contributing fashion editor at Tatler magazine. Certainly one to watch!

This Princess has worked for UNICEF. Getty

Princess Tsuguko of Takamado

In Japan, royal watchers’ eyes are on Princess Tsuguko of Takamado, the eldest daughter of Norihito, Prince Takamado, and Hisako, Princess Takamado.

The Princess left Tokyo in 2004 to study criminal psychology and sociology at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, and has gone on to work on the Japanese Committee for UNICEF.

The 34-year-old often takes her place by her mother’s side at the Imperial Palace for a range of ceremonial duties and other official events.

Check out this glamazon! Getty

Princess Elisabeth von thurn und Taxis

Being a royal glamazon is just one of many strings to German-born Princess Elisabeth’s bow. The 38-year-old aristocrat is also quite the established journalist, author, socialite and art collector.

Now living in London, (although she’s previously called New York City and Rome home) Princess Elisabeth has been a contributing editor to Vogue since 2012, writing about style, the arts and travel.

The multi-talented princess recently shone a light on her artistic side by curating a Sotheby’s jewellery sale and has also previously collaborated on a book about art collectors. This is one busy princess with many interests and skills!

She's not just a pretty face. Getty

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana of Thailand

Meet Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, the only daughter of King Vajiralongkorn and Sujarinee Vivacharawongse.

Princess status was bestowed on her in 2005 by royal decree of her grandfather King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Although previously dubbed one of the world’s top 20 best-looking royals by Forbes, the talented princess is so much more than just a pretty face.

The 34-year-old earned a gold medal while proudly representing her country in badminton at the Southeast Asian Games, where she’s also competed in equestrian events, is involved in social work and also has her own fashion line. High achiever!

She's got a passion for fashion. Getty

Princess Talita Natasha von Fürstenberg

The European beauty has haute-couture fashion running through her blood as the granddaughter of world-renowned fashion designers Diane von Fürstenberg and Prince Egon von Fürstenberg.

From her father’s side, Princess Talita is a descendant and heiress of the German princely family of Fürstenberg and the Italian Agnelli family. And her paternal grandparents are fashion design powerhouses Diane von Fürstenberg and Prince Egon von Fürstenberg.

And the 21-year-old, a keen fencer, already appears determined to follow in the family business. Gorgeous Princess Talita is a familiar face at her grandmother’s fashion house DVF and has completed an internship at Teen Vogue.

This Princess has succession rights to the British throne! Getty

Princess Alexandra of Hanover

Princess Alexandra is the only child of Princess Caroline of Monaco and Prince Ernst August.

While Princess Alexandra has half-siblings from both her parent’s previous marriages, she is the only one of Princess Caroline’s four children who bears any royal title.

The 21-year-old is 10th in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne, but she also has succession rights to the British throne via her father.

In recent years, Princess Alexandra has been pictured with German basketball player Ben Sylvester Strautmann, with the pair rumoured to have been an item for years – a sporty glamour couple as she’s a keen ice skater.

You may have seen her on the runway. Getty

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark

Princess Maria-Olympia is as well known in fashion circles as she is among royal inner sanctums. Born in New York, the 24-year-old is the eldest child and only daughter of Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece and his wife Marie-Chantal Miller.

Actively pursuing a career in fashion, Princess Maria-Olympia has modelled for Teen Vogue, Town & Country, Tatler, Hello! and W. magazines, appeared in a Michael Kors campaign and walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana.

But the 24-year-old isn’t technically single as she’s reportedly dating Peregrine Pearson, 25, heir to the book publishing empire. A royal pin-up, no doubt about it!

Her Insta following is impressive. Getty

Pauline Ducruet of Monaco

Grace Kelly’s granddaughter Pauline Ducruet of Monaco is an up-and-coming fashion designer with an impressive Instagram following of 74,500.

The 26-year-old is the daughter of Princess Stéphanie of Monaco and her first ex – Daniel Ducruet; they were married for just a year in the mid-’90s.

Pauline, who’s 13th in line to the Monegasque throne, has previously studied design in New York City and completed a five-month internship at Vogue and a six-month internship at Louis Vuitton.

In 2017, she co-founded fashion company Alter Designs, with the head-turning royal regularly showcasing her clean and polished pieces on her social media account. What a pedigree as a royal beauty!

She speaks not one, not two, not three, but SIX languages! Getty

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg is a deep thinker and a multi-linguist. The 29-year-old is the only daughter of Maria Teresa, Grand Duchess of Luxembourg and Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg.

After excelling at school and mastering six languages, Princess Alexandra went on to complete higher education studies abroad, majoring in psychology, social sciences, philosophy and inter-religious studies.

Alexandria completed an internship at the Security Council of the UN and has worked in the Middle East as a journalist. Talk about beauty and brains! Such a catch.

She's the first Belgium princess to be born with full succession rights. Getty

Princess Luisa Maria of Belgium, Archduchess of Austria-Este

Princess Luisa Maria of Belgium, Archduchess of Austria-Este, is 11th in line to the Belgian throne. The 25-year-old was born after the change of the Belgian constitution, making her the first princess from that country to be born with full succession rights to the throne.

She went to college in Montreal and is beloved for her snappy sartorial style. Princess Luisa has long been rumoured to be off the market, with reports suggesting she’s been with HSH Prince Karl-Ilias von Auersperg-Breunner since the pair met at uni back in 2016.

Want to visit Belgium? This princess is eighth in line to the Belgian throne. Getty

Princess Maria Laura of Belgium, Archduchess of Austria-Este

Although born in Switzerland, Princess Maria Laura relocated with her family to Belgium at the age of five, and stands eighth in line to the Belgian throne.

The striking-looking princess is fluent in French, Dutch, German and English and also attended SOAS University of London, where she studied Chinese.

She has visited China as part of her studies and since moved to London, studying political science before working as an analyst at the headquarters of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Princess Maria Laura is rarely seen at official royal engagements, aside from hugely important occasions such as the annual royal commemoration mass.

She's a third-cousin to Princes William and Harry! Getty

Lady Marina-Charlotte Windsor

Like her little sister Lady Amelia Windsor, Lady Marina-Charlotte Windsor, is a socialite and fashion icon beloved of high society.

Lady Marina-Charlotte is also third cousins to Prince Harry and Prince William, but intriguingly although she and her sister were at Will’s royal wedding to Duchess Catherine, the pair were left off the guest list for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day.

The pretty royal has since been removed from the order of succession (she was 25th in line to the throne) on account of the fact of her confirmation in Roman Catholicism, meaning she’s automatically forfeited her place in the queue.

