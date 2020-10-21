Robert Irwin (pictured) has been nominated for People’s Choice Award for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year. Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the wildlife warrior shared his stunning image and urged followers to vote for him.

“You can now vote for my image, ‘Bushfire’ to be awarded in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Awards! Head to the link in my bio!,” he captioned the shot.

“So honoured that my work is part of this incredible competition once again this year.”

This image taken by Robert of the devastating Australian bushfires captured the attention of London’s Natural History Museum. Instagram

Although Robert has long been a keen photographer and works with mother Terri and sister Bindi at Australia Zoo, the teenager sure knows how to keep busy.

Earlier this year, sources revealed Robert also had a music career in his sights and was hoping his good friend and talented Aussie singer, Amy Shark, could put in a good word for him.

Robert has shown off his musical talents in the past, including sharing a snap of himself playing a guitar, which was gifted to him by family friend Russell Crowe.

“I’ve had a lot of fun taking up this new art,” he wrote at the time.

Robert also has a keen interest in music and was gifted a guitar by family friend Russell Crowe. Instagram

As it turns out, Robert has many burgeoning passions, with the teen also revealing the details about an upcoming movie project!

In June, the late Steve Irwin's son confirmed an “exciting collaboration” with Jungle Beat: The Movie in a video post on his Instagram.

Meanwhile, with his sister Bindi expecting her first child with husband Chandler Powell, Robert will no doubt be kept busy in his personal life too as he embarks on a new journey as a doting uncle.