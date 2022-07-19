Stephanie Miller Instagram

Coming in at number six is Stephanie Miller, one-half of the cult health and fitness app Keep it Cleaner.

The fitness influencer is ranked 100 on the list with an estimated net worth of $36 million.

The fifth richest Aussie influencer is Tammy Hembrow whose estimated net worth is $38 million.

Boasting 13 million Instagram followers and 1.3 million YouTube subscribers, the fitness influencer has diversified her personal brand with a fitness app and clothing label.

Tash Oakley is ranked the fourth richest Aussie influencer with an estimated net worth of $63 million.

Whilst she boasts 2.5 million Instagram followers, she also owns swimwear brand Monday Swimwear and joint-venture The Pilates Class, which offers at-home programs for $139 a year.

The Gold Coast fitness influencer and entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of $95 million, making her the third richest Aussie influencer.

Emily retains a stake in Emily Skye Fit and co-founded James Cosmetics which has sold over 1.5 million face masks.

The second richest influencer is none other than fitness guru Kayla Itsines with an estimated net worth of $164 million.

Whilst still working as head trainer of Sweat, the fitness business she founded in 2015, Kayla and former fiancé Tobi Pearce sold the company for a rumoured $400 million.

Taking out the top spot as Australia’s richest influencer is Jessica Sepel and her husband Dean Steingold, with an estimated net worth of $426 million.

The couple founded JSHealth Vitamins which is the second best-selling brand at Priceline and have expanded their company to sell protein bars and a skincare range.

Influencer Updates AU was also asked by another fan: “How well do you think the ‘well known’ influencers make per month/year?”

“One prominent Aussie influencer (one of the names on my highlights) released some tax return details recently which made it clear to me that she has a personal taxable income of over $400k,” she replied.