Getty

In light of the Sussexes’ wheeling and dealing in La La Land, royal insiders reportedly believe the Queen will be unrelenting when it comes to reviewing their Megxit deal in March.

“The Queen has always prized dignity and class in the royal family and a focus on doing good deeds rather than pursing wealth,” a palace insider claimed to US outlet Globe.

While Harry has a history of doing “good deeds” – specifically for the military and endangered animals, the source alleged that his fundraising has now become more personal.

Getty

“No way Her Majesty will allow Meghan and Harry to keep their titles to selfishly stuff their bank accounts,” the source added.

In addition to reviewing the couple’s official titles of “Prince” and “Duchess”, the Queen will reportedly make a decision about whether or not to allow Harry to retain his military titles.

Up for discussion is Harry’s Captain General of the Royal Marines title, as well as his Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Royal Navy Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving titles.

Getty

While the final decision ultimately lies with the Queen, Express previously reported the Sussexes’ reluctance to show any sign of returning to the UK could heavily influence her verdict.

"These appointments are entirely a gift of the Queen,” a defence force insider claimed to the British publication.

If Her Majesty does end up stripping Harry of his beloved military titles, it's been reported Prince William or Princess Margaret will likely take on the roles.