Princess Mary (pictured) is struggling to deal with her strong-willed daughter, Princess Isabella.

In another sign of her fiery independence, last month the teen attended a major event without her parents, turning up to the opening of Mate Bike’s flagship store in Copenhagen with two pals.

Royal historian Oskar Aanmoen tells New Idea that Isabella has a “strong personality” and isn’t afraid to show it, even when in public.

“[Isabella] is clearly one of the most independent women in the Danish royal family,” Aanmoen explains. “She always has a quick reply waiting and appears fearless in most settings, even though the cameras are aimed at her.”

Princess Mary (second from right) was left heartbroken when Princess Isabella (right) snapped at her during Prince Christian's confirmation (pictured)

Mary was reportedly left heartbroken that her eldest daughter spoke rudely to her at such a public event. And, Aanmoen believes Mary, 49, would have had some stern words for Isabella after the event. But as every parent knows, it can be difficult to reprimand a wilful teen.

“I am sure Mary talked to her daughter about this when the cameras were gone.”

Meanwhile, Isabella’s paternal uncle, Prince Joachim, recently opened up about the struggles of being a second-born royal, as the duties of the firstborn, and eventual heir, are defined from birth.

In an interview with French magazine, Point de Vue, Joachim, who is a year younger than Frederik and now sixth in the line of succession, admitted: “Between us, it is more complicated. The Crown Prince simply has to follow the course of events. However, nothing is defined for the second-born son.

“My father became acquainted with the same dissatisfaction and never managed to get his place in the royal family pinned down. But it is not always easy. I experience the same dissatisfaction as my father. We have to find out for ourselves, while staying within the role of number two in the row.”

Now, Mary is concerned that Isabella may be acting out as a result of her position – and this could be just the beginning.

“When Isabella is as strong and independent as she already is, one can only imagine what a strong figure she will be in the future,” says Aanmoen, adding that the Danes love her rebellious streak. “Most people think it is a bit refreshing.”

