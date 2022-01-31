Fred is determined they’re going to have a great day for Mary's 50th – albeit with scaled-back festivities Getty Images

“The kids are full of beans trying to surprise their mum with balloons and breakfast in bed,” says the source. “Although Fred is pretty sure she knows what they’re up to.”

That’s why he has organised another special surprise that’s just for the two of them.

“He plans to whisk her away for a romantic holiday for two on the Dannebrog [the Danish royal yacht] once the pandemic surge dies down, which he’ll tell her about over breakfast,” adds the source.

And if the whispers are correct, Mary can expect to unwrap a very grand present from her hubby.

“Rumour has it he’s also been working with a jeweller, most likely Georg Jensen, to create something incredible for Mary. She has a lot of pieces by Jensen already,” says the source.

“Hopefully it’s a stunning necklace and earring set befitting a future Queen!”

