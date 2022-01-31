Inside Prince Frederik's big surprise as Princess Mary turns 50
Princess Mary is celebrating her milestone 50th birthday on February 5, and her doting husband, Prince Frederik, is going all out at home for the momentous occasion.
The Australian-born royal had originally planned a lavish banquet dinner at Rosenborg Castle to celebrate. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mary was sadly forced to cancel the event.
And while some celebrations, including an exhibition honouring the princess, are set to go ahead as planned, royal watchers tell New IdeaMary still can’t help feeling “a little disappointed” that her big party was ditched.
As such, Fred is determined they’re going to have a great day – albeit with scaled-back festivities. He’s even roped in their children, Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 14, and Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, both 11, to plan something special.
Fred is determined they’re going to have a great day for Mary's 50th – albeit with scaled-back festivities
“The kids are full of beans trying to surprise their mum with balloons and breakfast in bed,” says the source. “Although Fred is pretty sure she knows what they’re up to.”
That’s why he has organised another special surprise that’s just for the two of them.
“He plans to whisk her away for a romantic holiday for two on the Dannebrog [the Danish royal yacht] once the pandemic surge dies down, which he’ll tell her about over breakfast,” adds the source.
And if the whispers are correct, Mary can expect to unwrap a very grand present from her hubby.
“Rumour has it he’s also been working with a jeweller, most likely Georg Jensen, to create something incredible for Mary. She has a lot of pieces by Jensen already,” says the source.
“Hopefully it’s a stunning necklace and earring set befitting a future Queen!”