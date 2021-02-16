Princess Eugenie wedding day. Getty

On February 9, the world was happy to find out that Princess Eugenie had welcomed her first son with husband, Jack Brooksbank.

But barely days after the new royal mum left the hospital on February 15, Harry and Meghan made their own attention stealing announcement that they were expecting their second child.

Needless to say, all excitement surrounding Eugenie and her new baby dissipated.

Meghan and Harry are expecting baby number two. Instagram

This isn't the first time this has occurred by any means.

On Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s 2018 wedding day, Harry and Meghan reportedly chose to share their pregnancy news with their royal family members.

"It did not go down particularly well with Eugenie, who, a source said, told friends she felt the couple should have waited to share the news," an extract from explosive biography Finding Freedom revealed.

The official statement that Meghan and Harry were expecting their first baby, Archie, was posted just days after the wedding.

"So proud of Eugenie and Jack." Getty

Although, the royal family are tight-lipped about their true feelings towards each other, Eugenie’s mother Sarah Ferguson reacted to the news by firing tweets left, right, and centre to reclaim the wedding's news cycle longevity.

"So proud of Eugenie and Jack," Fergie wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple leaving St George's Chapel for the first time as husband and wife.

In another post, the Duchess of York penned: "Andrew and I are proud to welcome Jack to the York Family."

It is not the most clear indication that Fergie was seething, but it is a subtle look behind the velvet curtain into the royal family's politics.

Royal cousins Harry and Eugenie, however, have a close bond and the princess was one of the first in the family to know about his relationship with Meghan.