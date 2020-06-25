According to a royal expert, Princess Diana wasn't keen on officially divorcing from husband Prince Charles. Getty

"Diana was pretty unsettled with the divorce, she didn't want the divorce, she told me, 'It's not something I want,'” Bond spilled in UK documentary Princess Diana, In Her Own Words.

Bond added that one of the main reasons Diana was hoping to pursue the arrangement was for the sake of the royal couple's young sons, William and Harry.

"I think she felt somehow they could continue as separated but partners and parents to the two boys, and she really did try to make it work and she wanted to make it work," Bond explained.

Diana and Charles' troubled marriage seemed doomed from the start. Getty

Diana’s marriage to the heir to the throne spectacularly fell apart after years of scandals – including Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

But a recent interview revealed that Diana’s problems with men started well before her regal wedding to Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son.

Royals author Walter Oleksy previously told New Idea that Diana’s problems with men began when she was a child.

“Her father didn’t love her (he’d wanted a boy), the prince didn’t love her, and she had affairs with [numerous] men, looking for the right man. Some of them gave her love, but most took advantage of her,” Walter claimed.

Princess Diana's problems with men are said to stem from early childhood. Getty

While their marriage in 1981 was arguably doomed from the start, Walter alleged that Charles “only married [Diana] to have children”.

When she failed to produce a daughter as their second heir, Charles made his disappointment clear.

“He didn’t want Harry, he wanted a girl, because he was afraid [two boys] would fight over [being] king,” he said.

“So it haunted her all her life, the fact that her father didn’t love her for that reason, and now her husband didn’t love her either. That is apparently why Diana loved Harry a little more than William, because she had been unwanted and so had he.”