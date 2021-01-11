"There were three of us in the marriage," Diana told Martin Bashir back in 1995. BBC

Diana’s former partner, Hasnat Khan, has slammed the BBC interviewer in charge of the royal’s revealing chat, Martin Bashir, for exploiting Diana’s vulnerabilities.

“One of her most attractive qualities was her vulnerability,” Khan told the Daily Mail, “it was what endeared her to the public. I later realized that Martin picked on those vulnerabilities and exploited them”.

The surgeon went on, “He was very persuasive with Diana. It was all about him being from the BBC, being respectable and very pious even. But he filled her head with rubbish”.

Diana's ex-partner, Hasnat Khan (pictured), has claimed the BBC manipulated the princess into the interview. Getty

Khan’s revelations come not two months after Diana’s brother, Earl Charles Spencer, claimed that his sister was “tricked” into the vulnerable situation after Bashir falsified bank statements to procure the interview.

Back in November last year, the Earl confessed he was “not at all satisfied” with the 1996 enquiry into the BBC and wanted further action to take place. As a result, a further independent investigation was launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the interview.

One royal firmly in support of Earl Spencer’s quest for justice is his nephew, Prince William.

Diana's brother, Earl Charles Spencer (pictured), called for a second investigation into the the interview to be launched back in November 2020. Getty

When news broke that a second investigation into his mother’s interview was to take place, the Duke of Cambridge was quick to voice his support for the endeavour.

“The independent investigation is a step in the right direction,” William wrote in a statement. “It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.

The broadcasting corporation appointed retired Supreme Court judge, Lord Dyson, to conduct the investigation back in November 2020 with an expectation that the inquiry will take around six months to complete.

It looks like we will have to wait another four months for the final verdict.