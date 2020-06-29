Princess Beatrice (left) and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (right) are eyeing off a move to Italy. Getty

However, Phil speculates that the catalyst for the move is likely to be Beatrice’s desire “to get away from it all” and “start a new life”.

“She has had to put up with a lot, having her wedding postponed, and also the furore over her father Prince Andrew and the Epstein scandal,” explains Phil. “She is not a working royal and she deserves to be happy,” he adds.

Phil believes it’s a realistic move for successful property developer Edoardo, who would able to “run his property empire from pretty much anywhere”.

The high-profile couple were forced to postpone their wedding due to COVID-19 crisis. Getty

And Beatrice is unlikely to get homesick either, with sister Princess Eugenie and parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson just a short plane ride away.

“Italy is only a couple of hours away from the UK and the Yorks use planes like buses, so it wouldn’t be a problem,” notes Phil.

Princess Beatrice's wedding will likely become a bigger affair, much like her sister Princess Eugenie's (right) nuptials. Getty

It’s been a rough trot for Beatrice and Edo of late, with their special day thrown into chaos like many other couples across the world thanks to the coronavirus crisis.

The original wedding plans were scrapped and the pair are looking to host a much bigger celebration, instead of the original 150-person event they had organised for May.

Bea and Edo are now planning a huge wedding – much like Princess Eugenie’s televised wedding in 2018.

