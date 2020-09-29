Prince William (pictured) appears to be following in his father Prince Charles' carbon-free footprints. Getty

“I’ve always loved nature… but fatherhood has given me a new sense of purpose,” William says in the first-look promo.

“Now I’ve got George, Charlotte and now Louis in my life, your outlook on life does change. You want to hand over the wildlife in a much better condition,” he added.

The documentary, which was filmed over the last few years, follows the prince’s travels as he visits countries such as Tanzania and Pakistan, where he identified the effects of climate change.

One of the most alarming sights William encounters in the film is the effects of climate change on glaciers in Pakistan, which are melting at record speeds.

Prince Charles (left) seemingly defied the Queen’s request to put an end to his climate change activism when he recently delivered the keynote speech to launch Climate Week NYC. Getty

According to Express, William reportedly referred to the glacier crisis as “a huge environmental and humanitarian disaster,” which people are not recognising quick enough.

Fortunately, the prince said there is hope for the future – thanks to the efforts of the next generation, whom he believes are “really getting it”.

Joining William in the film is natural historian and documentary maker Sir David Attenborough, who tells Wills: “Kids know an awful lot about what’s happening to the world.”

Prince William (third from right) and his family recently met with Sir David Attenborough (left). Instagram

Later in the film, William mentions how the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic made it possible for people to “take stock” of what really matters in the world.

“I've been really heartened by what I've been hearing from other people and how they've decided to appreciate nature and experience it and see all the things that they never thought they would.

"Someone has to put their head above the parapet and say, I care about this… to have the belief that if we all work together, we can make a difference,” he said.