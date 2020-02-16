“We commend the bravery and resilience of all Australians involved” Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, shared a message of support to Australia ahead of the pair’s expected tour to bushfire-affected parts of the country.

WATCH: Prince William Shares Touching Moment with Dad Charles

The message was shown to the massive crowd at Sydney’s ANZ stadium during the Fire Fight Australia concert and those watching the live broadcast.

“Hello, everyone. Catherine and I just wanted to say that we were very shocked and saddened to see the damage and devastation caused by the bushfires recently,” Prince William said.

“We know it’s been a terrible time for all of those affected by the bushfires.

“We want to commend the bravery and resilience of all Australians involved, particularly the volunteer firefighters who have put their lives on the line to protect lives, livelihoods and wildlife. We think that’s been a fantastic effort all ‘round by everyone down there looking after each other.

“We know there’s been lots of incredible acts of generosity as well and communities coming together to support each other.

“We wish you all the best for the rebuild and have a good evening.”

The royal couple's upcoming trip will be William’s fifth visit to Australia and the couple’s first since 2014.

Prince William has shared a message of support to Australia from himself and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, ahead of the pair’s expected tour to bushfire-ravaged parts of the country.