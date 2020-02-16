Prince William and Kate Middleton send message of support to Fire Fight concert as Queen reprise iconic 1985 Live Aid set
It was a royal night indeed!
“We commend the bravery and resilience of all Australians involved” Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, shared a message of support to Australia ahead of the pair’s expected tour to bushfire-affected parts of the country.
The message was shown to the massive crowd at Sydney’s ANZ stadium during the Fire Fight Australia concert and those watching the live broadcast.
“Hello, everyone. Catherine and I just wanted to say that we were very shocked and saddened to see the damage and devastation caused by the bushfires recently,” Prince William said.
“We know it’s been a terrible time for all of those affected by the bushfires.
“We want to commend the bravery and resilience of all Australians involved, particularly the volunteer firefighters who have put their lives on the line to protect lives, livelihoods and wildlife. We think that’s been a fantastic effort all ‘round by everyone down there looking after each other.
“We know there’s been lots of incredible acts of generosity as well and communities coming together to support each other.
“We wish you all the best for the rebuild and have a good evening.”
The royal couple's upcoming trip will be William’s fifth visit to Australia and the couple’s first since 2014.
Performing at the Fire Fight Australia concert, Queen fronted by singer Adam Lambert, re-enacted their entire legendary 1985 Live Aid performance.
For the first time since that historic event, the band performed its original 22 minute set, perhaps only known to the younger audience from the film Bohemian Rhapsody.
The six-song set began with a gentle piano into Bohemian Rhapsody, then segued into Radio Gaga, as Freddie Mercury famously did in the 1985 fundraiser.
A recording of Freddie Mercury was sued for the "aye oh" call back, echoed back at full volume by the crowd.
Fire Fight Australia
After the foot-stomping of We Will Rock You, the crowd joined voices to sing We Are the Champions, a song that would surely have a lot of meaning to everyone attending or watching on Channel 7.
$250,000 was donated during Queen's set, bringing the total raised so far to $7.7 million.
The concert will total 10 hours of performances and raise money for communities devastated by the catastrophic bushfires and emergency services who worked tirelessly to support them.
Fire Fight Australia
Other acts performing include Olivia Newton-John, Michael Bube, Ronan Keating, Alice Cooper, Peking Duk and Amy Shark.
Australia's bushfire season arrived early in October 2019, resulting in 28 deaths, and more than 2,000 homes destroyed.
It's been estimated that over a billion animals have died across the country.
All concert ticket profits will go towards key organisations providing vital Rescue, Relief and Recovery and Rehabilitation. All donations made throughout the broadcast will go directly to the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal’s Fire Fight Fund, you can donate here.