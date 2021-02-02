Harry is reportedly being forced to make a difficult decision. Getty

Speaking about the prospect of Harry having to travel without his family in tow, royal biographer Angela Levin believes the prince is being forced to choose between family and duty.

While chatting with Talk Radio presenter Mike Graham this week, Angela claimed that Harry is caught between a "rock and a hard place" as he tries to do fulfil his obligations.

When Mike raised the issue of Prince Harry travelling alone with Meghan, the royal author said it clear who wore the pants in the relationship.

Meghan Markle (left) will reportedly not be joining her husband, Prince Harry (right), when he returns to the United Kingdom to carry out several engagements later this year. Getty

“I think it will be very sad and I think he’ll be caught between a rock and a hard place because he will have feelings certainly for his grandmother and certainly about his grandfather who is going to be 100,” Angela said.

The outspoken commentator went on to say it will be heartbreaking to see lonesome Harry at the unveiling of his mother’s statue, while brother Wills has his family by his side.

“It will be very difficult and he will be torn and I think Meghan [will say] ‘you’ve got to come back soon, you can’t stay all this long time’, she does wear the trousers in that relationship quite obviously. I think it will be a very difficult time,” Angela added.

It is presumed that if Meghan (pictured with Archie) does stay in the US she will likely do so with her son, who will then be forced to miss out on quality time with his father Harry. Getty

“He’s also coming for the Invictus Games so it will be a very busy summer and if he stays for all of it he will be here for at least three weeks or so but will she let him?”

Whether or not the Duchess has a change of heart and does decide to join her royal renegade husband remains to be seen.

That said, Harry’s reported solo travel plans could simply be a pre-emptive decision made by the Sussexes just in case the Duchess isn’t able to travel later in the year – for whatever reason.