"There have been rumours Harry and Meghan are planning on making a documentary about royal life."

Earlier this year, royal biographer Angela Levin hinted that Harry and Meghan, 39, definitely had something up their sleeve.

In an interview in May, UK-based radio host Mike Graham said, “I thought after the Oprah interview that there wasn’t much more he could do.

"He spilled his guts, they have given everything they have got to give, but he just keeps going on and on and on”.

“There is a lot more!” Angela sharply responded.

“Relations are at such a low that anything could be said out of anger." Getty

“I think there is another documentary in the making where they will have taken films of various rooms and maybe even of various conversations.

“I think it will be yet another nail in the coffin of his relationship with his father and his brother. They can’t trust him anymore.”

According to our insider, an “unofficial warning” went around to key staff and members of the family to be very careful about what they say in Harry’s presence.

“Relations are at such a low that anything could be said out of anger, and it would then be open for them to splash it across their next TV interview,” the source says, who insists the couple are currently being pushed by Netflix to “cough up something incredible” to earn their keep with the streaming giant.

