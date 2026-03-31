She spent 20 years fighting to free her – now Tracy Chapman has cut ties with Kathleen Folbigg

Tracy Chapman spent two decades campaigning for her childhood friend Kathleen Folbigg’s freedom.

Advertisement

Kathleen served 20 years of a 25-year sentence for the murder of three of her children, Laura, Patrick, and Sarah, and the manslaughter of her first child, Caleb.

Her convictions were finally overturned in 2023 after the discovery of new scientific evidence, which suggested her children died from natural causes due to rare genetic mutations, casting doubt on her guilt.

Tracy played a vital role in supporting Kathleen throughout her imprisonment and the successful campaign for her pardon, and they released a book, Inside Out, about their friendship and fight against the justice system.

Kathleen featured at the Newcastle Writers Festival on March 29 to discuss their new book, but Tracy did not attend after withdrawing from the public appearance.

Advertisement

Though no official comment has been given about Tracy’s absence, it has sparked rumours of a falling out between the best friends, with claims circulating that she has cut ties with Kathleen.

And Tracy’s latest Facebook posts addressing her absence have done little to quash the speculation, in which she clarified that she would be moving forward “independently”.

Tracy Chapman has fuelled rumours she has fallen out with Kathleen Folbigg. (Credit: Social Media)

“I choose not to participate,” she said of the festival.

Advertisement

“I’m proud of the role I played over 20+ years. I’m now moving forward independently and in full alignment with my values and my own work.”

“This chapter has CLOSED. The horse has bolted – free. Onwards.”

In another post, Tracy explained how her decades of advocacy work came at a “huge personal and professional cost”, saying she has now decided to step back from public attention to move forward in a new chapter.

“After more than 20yrs connected to this story, my focus now is on the next chapter of my life and rebuilding a professional future after decades where advocacy inevitably came at a huge personal and professional cost,” she shared.

Advertisement

“Sometimes the most responsible thing we can do, after giving something everything we have, is to step back with integrity and allow the next chapter to unfold.”

Tracy also made a string of cryptic comments about friendships becoming “fractured” due to “years of trauma” in another very lengthy Facebook post about Inside Out and her decision to withdraw from the festival.

She spoke about the importance of civil advocacy and detailed the “enormous responsibility and burden” that “public injustices” have on friends, family members, and supporters, as well as those directly involved in the case.

Advertisement

Tracy addressed the mental, financial, personal, professional, and reputational tolls of such a connection, saying those connected to the story are left with an “imprint” relating to it forever.

“It comes at huge personal cost in lost income, family strain, emotional exhaustion, public hostility, private threats, invasion of privacy, reputational damage, and the permanent digital residue that remains long after the story has moved on,” she penned.

Tracy and Kathleen released a book, Inside Out, in 2025, documenting their friendship. (Credit: Instagram)

She argued that civil advocacy should be acknowledged “properly”, adding, “People who help carry truth into the light should not be left unseen once the headlines move on.”

Advertisement

Tracy reflected on how friendships can be affected by “years of trauma”, poignantly writing that sometimes they do not heal from such damage – a remark which has raised questions about her friendship with Kathleen.

“Friendships forged in fire are powerful, but they are not immune to the damage done by years of trauma, pressure, and systemic failure. Sometimes they hold. Sometimes they fracture. Sometimes they heal. Sometimes they do not,” she explained.

“The legal system, the political system, and the media must acknowledge that. Because all 3 shape the conditions in which these human stories unfold, and all 3 can intensify the burden carried by those standing closest to the flame.”

Tracy finished her post by explaining that her book, Inside Out, explains how “prolonged injustice” affects the people and friendships “who bore much of its true costs and losses”.

Advertisement

Tracy famously campaigned on behalf of Kathleen for more than 20 years following her friend’s conviction in 2003.

Tracy has confirmed she is moving forward “independently” as part of a new chapter. (Credit: AAP)

Kathleen was exonerated and granted an unconditional pardon in 2023, and Tracy provided her with a home upon her release.

Kathleen has since moved back to her native Newcastle, but has detailed the struggles of her life after prison.

Advertisement

“I’ve moved back into Newcastle, returning back to where I went to high school and stuff, but I just can’t find a rental, it’s so hard, and I guess I’m single, have a dog, no job,” Kathleen told news.com.au in 2025.

“I’ve been lucky enough that my friend has let me put my stuff in storage and sleep on the couch.”

“It’s two years down the track, so yeah, I feel like things can be a bit of a struggle.”

Since her release, Kathleen has found love with a childhood friend, Bob Muir, and they are due to get married in August 2026.

Advertisement