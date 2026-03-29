Dezi Freeman dead: Police end seven-month manhunt for alleged cop killer

NEED TO KNOW Desmond “Dezi” Freeman was shot dead by police after seven months on the run, after he allegedly shot Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson, 59 , and Senior Constable Vadim De Waart-Hottart, 34 , on August 26, 2025.

, and , on August 26, 2025. A third officer was also wounded during the incident.

On March 30, Victoria Police confirmed that a man was shot dead at a property in north-east Victoria, as part of an operation to locate him.

confirmed that a man was shot dead at a property in north-east Victoria, as part of an operation to locate him. Intensive searches were conducted before his death, but were unsuccessful.

Dezi Freeman has been shot dead by police after more than seven months on the run.

According to reports, he was fatally shot by armed police at about 8.30am on Monday (March 30) near Porepunkah, in north-east Victoria.

The fugitive was on the run for over seven months and is believed to have been hiding in a shipping container. (Credit: AAP)

Where was Dezi Freeman hiding?

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the police were tipped off that he was believed to be hiding in a shipping container in a rural property near Porepunkah.

However, victoria Police Chief COmmissioner Michael Bush told the media that it was a cross between a container and a caravan.

The Sydney Morning Herald has since confirmed that the shooting took place in Walwa, east of Wodonga, on the Murray River.

Who did Dezi Freeman allegedly kill?

Freeman was last seen in the Mount Buffalo area after he allegedly fatally shot Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson, 59, and Senior Constable Vadim De Waart-Hottart, 34, on August 26, and then fled into bushland.

At the time, officers were executing a search warrant at the 56-year-old’s property. It was alleged that a third police officer was also injured during the incident at a remote farm.

That morning, the police went to the property in Rayner Track to issue a search warrant, and subsequent searches were unsuccessful.

The 56-year-old was skilled in bushcraft and survival techniques. After a five-day search in February through Mount Buffalo National Park, he was believed to be deceased by authorities who told media at the time that they “firmly believed” if he was still in the area, he was dead.

Before his death, Victoria Police offered a $1 million reward for information leading to his arrest, which was the largest arrest reward in its history.

Senior Constable Vadim De Waart-Hottart and Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson were both killed during the shooting incident. (Credit: Victoria Police)

What has Victoria Police said about Dezi Freeman’s death?

Since his death, the police issued a brief statement confirming that a man was fatally shot by police at a rural property in north-east Victoria, as part of the operation to locate him.

“No police were injured during the incident,” the statement said, without naming the fugitive.

“The State Coroner will attend the scene, and the investigation will be oversighted by Professional Standards Command, as per standard process for a police shooting.”

“Further information will be released today as the situation develops.”

The Police Association Victoria also said the Dezi Freeman update represented a “step forward” in overcoming the tragedy in Porepunkah.

“Our members said they would find him. They did,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“Closure isn’t the right word. This represents a step forward for our members, for the families of our fallen members, and for the community.”

“It doesn’t lessen the trauma, give back the futures that were callously stolen, or lessen the collective fear and grief that this tragic event has instilled in police and the wider public.”

“Today, we won’t reflect on the loss of a coward. We will remember the courage and bravery of our fallen members and every officer that has doggedly pursued this outcome for the community.”

More to come on this story.