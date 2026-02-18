Gus Lamont case ramps up as Police confirm they will “frequently visit” sites of interest

South Australian Police have confirmed that officers will frequently return to Oak Park station in the coming months as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Gus Lamont.

This week, several new locations were scoured, with the police revealing that no further clues were found.

SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said that a presence in the area would be maintained. Searching the adjoining national park was also a possibility.

“Without encroaching on the work of Major Crime, forecasting what they’re actually doing, we’re not ruling out anything,” he said on February 18.

“Adjoining properties including the national park will in all likelihood be a part of our investigations as we move forward. We’ll use every resource available to us if it will contribute to solving the disappearance of Gus Lamont.

Several searches have been conducted in the hopes of locating Gus Lamont. (Credit: SA Police)

“I think it’s reasonably foreseeable that we will be visiting Oak Park quite frequently over the coming months as we continue our investigation, as well as visiting surrounding locations in the vicinity of the residence.”

Gus’ grandmother, Josie Murray, who was then charged with firearm offences, is not linked to the case.

Acting Officer in Charge of Major Crime Investigation Branch Detective Inspector Andrew Macrae said the charges are not related to Gus’ disappearance nor a previous incident at Oak Park Station when the media attended the property in October 2025.

The police confirmed on the same day that a motorcycle, a vehicle and electronic devices were seized on January 14 and 15 during a search at Oak Park Station.

Several locations have been scoured. (Credit: SA Police)

Has any evidence been found about Gus Lamont?

His disappearance has been declared a major crime, with the police initially exploring the theories that he wandered off, was abducted, or someone he knew was involved in his disappearance.

Police have since said that no evidence was found which suggested that he had walked off or was abducted.

An outhouse with fresh cement and a water tank was searched for two days, and so far, no evidence has been found.

It also included the search of a neighbouring property, which is located about 30 kilometres from where Gus disappeared from and is also owned by his family. Another property’s yard and homestead, about 24 kilometres from Oak Park, were also scoured.

“Unfortunately, no evidence was located during the intensive searches,” police said on February 16.

On February 5, Detective Superintendent Darren Fielke confirmed authorities are now treating Gus’ disappearance as a suspected criminal matter. A person of interest, who is not one of his parents, is considered a suspect. His mother and father have also been ruled out as suspects.

“There is no evidence, physical or otherwise, to suggest that Gus has merely wandered off,” he said, adding that police “don’t believe, now, that Gus is alive”.

It is the largest and most intensive investigation undertaken by SA Police in connection regarding a missing person. (Credit: SA Police)

What happened to Gus Lamont?

Gus was last seen on September 27 at 5pm, playing on a mound of dirt near his family’s Oak Park Station homestead, which is approximately 43 kilometres south of the Yunta township.

Half an hour later, his grandmother went outside to call him, but he was nowhere to be seen. After an intense search, the police were called at 8.30pm.

At the time, his family told the police that he was a shy but adventurous child and had left the property.

Before he disappeared, he was wearing a blue long-sleeved Minions T-shirt, a grey sun hat, and boots. A search was also conducted in a six-kilometre radius of the homestead.

On October 6, a small footprint was found around a dam about 5.5 kilometres west of the homestead, but it was discovered not to be related to his disappearance.

A day later, SAPOL Assistant Commissioner Ian Parrott said that “no trace” of him, such as clothing, a hat, or other tangible pieces of evidence, had been found.

On the same day, Deputy Commissioner Linda Williams revealed that the search was “scaled back following medical experts advice that there was little hope for us to find Gus alive”.

The case was then handed over to the Missing Persons Section.