Australia’s Pink Moon rises this Thursday – here’s when to look up

Hot on the heels of last month’s dazzling blood moon, Aussies have another celestial treat to look forward to this week.

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The Pink Moon rises over Australia on Thursday, April 2. Here’s everything you need to know about catching it.

The Pink Moon rises over Australia on Thursday, April 2. (Credit: Getty)

What is the Pink Moon?

Despite the magical name, the Pink Moon won’t actually appear pink in the sky.

The name dates back to Native American tradition, referring to the wild ground phlox flowers that bloom across North America in early spring — coinciding with April’s full moon each year.

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Here in Australia, we’re in the Southern Hemisphere, so we’re heading into autumn rather than spring — but the moon itself is just as spectacular.

While it will shine with its usual silvery brilliance, it can take on a subtle rosy hue if there’s dust or pollution in the atmosphere. Fingers crossed for a colourful show!

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When is the Pink Moon in Australia in 2026?

The Pink Moon officially peaks on Thursday April 2 at around midday in most Australian cities. While it reaches its fullest point during the day, it will look its most stunning and luminous after dark.

Here’s when the full moon peaks in your city:

Sydney: 1.11pm

Melbourne: 1.11pm

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Brisbane: 12.11pm

Adelaide: 12.41pm

Canberra: 1.11pm

Hobart: 1.11pm

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Darwin: 11.41am

Perth: 10.11am

The Pink Moon will shine with its usual silvery brilliance, but it can take on a subtle rosy hue if there’s dust or pollution in the atmosphere. (Credit: Getty)

Is the Pink Moon also known as the Paschal Moon?

Yes! The April full moon is also known as the Paschal Moon — used to determine the date of Easter each year. This year, Easter Sunday falls on April 5, 2026 — the first Sunday after the Pink Moon rises on April 2.

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How to see the Pink Moon in Australia

Head outside after dark on Thursday April 2 for the best views.

There is no special equipment needed! Find a spot away from bright city lights if you can, look toward the eastern horizon shortly after sunset, and give your eyes a few minutes to adjust to the darkness.