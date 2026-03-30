Victoria Police reveal what led to “justified” shooting of fugitive Dezi Freeman

NEED TO KNOW Victoria Police’s Chief Commissioner Mike Bush has shared more details about the alleged shooting of Desmond “Dezi” Freeman.

has shared more details about the alleged shooting of Freeman spent seven months on the run after he allegedly shot Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson, 59 , and Senior Constable Vadim De Waart-Hottart, 34 , on August 26, 2025.

, and , on August 26, 2025. Bush revealed that the man shot by police had yet to be formally identified.

He also confirmed that the shooting on March 30 took place after a standoff, where the man was given the chance to come forward peacefully, but did not.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Mike Bush has issued an update after the police allegedly shot fugitive Dezi Freeman, and said the fatal shooting was “justified”.

Freeman was on the run for over seven months after he allegedly fatally shot Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson, 59, and Senior Constable Vadim De Waart-Hottart, 34, on August 26, and then fled into bushland.

Before the conference, the Victoria Police confirmed that a man was fatally shot at around 8.30am on March 30, and no officers were injured.

Bush spoke with the media at the Victoria Police Centre in Docklands and explained that Thompson and De Waart-Hottart’s families were the first to know about the operation.

While the fugitive was not named during the conference, he said it was “closure to a tragic and terrible event”.

“I would also like to acknowledge at this point the investigation team for the professionalism, perseverance, and diligence to bring this to a conclusion,” he said.

During the conference, he also acknowledged the communities of Porepunkah and the surrounding areas for their “patience and perseverance” and the impact his disappearance had on Victoria.

When the questions were opened to the media, Bush said there was a “great deal of information” yet to be confirmed.

He said there was a “lot to suggest” that he had taken his own life, but the investigation would be ongoing, and investigators would keep an open mind.

Bush said more details about the investigation would be released in the coming days. (Credit: Victoria Police)

According to Bush, the shooting resulted from a standoff after the man was given the opportunity to “peacefully” surrender, and there was an appeal for him to come forward. However, he did not.

Bush also explained that the plan was to bring the case to a “peaceful” conclusion.

“We don’t determine how they act,” he said.

He did “strongly believe” that the man was armed, but the report was also unconfirmed.

A crime scene has also been established, and the police were in contact with Freeman’s family.

The man’s identity will be confirmed in the next 24 to 48 hours, the Chief Commissioner said.

Before his death, Bush said there were more than 2,000 leads about Freeman’s whereabouts, with some sightings, but none were verified.

He also said that the investigation was in its early days, and further updates would be provided in the future.

At the time of publication, no other people are in custody.

Dezi Freeman was on the run for more than seven months. (Credit: AAP)

Where was Dezi Freeman found?

The Age confirmed that he was found and then shot dead at a large rural compound in the Walwa area, almost 200 kilometres from where he fled into bushland.

Shortly after the news broke about Freeman’s death, reports suggested that he was hiding out in a shipping container on a remote property, and Bush has since confirmed that it was a “very similar construction”, but was a cross between a container and a caravan.

Senior Constable Vadim de Waart, 34, and Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson were fatally shot in August 2025. (Credit: Victoria Police)

What has been said about Dezi Freeman’s death?

The search for Freeman became Australia’s largest tactical police operation, and a $1 million award was offered for his arrest.

After his death and before the conference, the Police Association of Victoria’s Secretary, Wayne Gatt, said the update was a “step forward” for Thompson and De Waart-Hottart’s families.

“Our members said they would find him. They did,” he said in a statement.

“Closure isn’t the right word. This represents a step forward for our members, the families of our fallen members, and the community. It doesn’t lessen the trauma, give back the futures that were callously stolen or lessen the collective fear and grief that this tragic event has instilled in police and the wider public.”

“Today, we won’t reflect on the loss of a coward.

“We will remember the courage and bravery of our fallen members and every officer who has doggedly pursued this outcome for the community. They have worked tirelessly. During the emergency, in the operation that followed and the months thereafter, members across the state have devoted themselves to this singular pursuit,” he said.

“Days like today offer a sobering reminder that policing happens while you sleep, when the media spotlight on an investigation dims, and when everything seems lost and forgotten.

“RIP Vadim and Neal. Today, we remember you.”