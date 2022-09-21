Harry was barred from wearing his military attire to the Queen's funeral service. Getty

According to body language expert Dr Louise Mahler, the move is likely to affect Harry for "a long time to come".

"Given this situation, it was noteworthy that Andrew and Harry were not only stripped of their uniforms but stripped of their ability to salute the Queen," Dr Mahler told New Idea.

"Personally, I felt the need to salute such an outstanding figure and for them to have held back must have been torture and something that may eat at Harry in particular for a long time to come.”

Harry and Meghan Markle arrived separately to the service from other members of the Royal Family, with Meghan donning an all-black outfit with a matching headpiece and pearl earrings.

Meghan and Harry arrived via car to the service. Getty

Whilst Harry and Meghan stayed in the UK to attend the funeral, their children, Archie, 3 and Lilibet, 1 were not in attendance.

The funeral is not the first time The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have joined the Royal family in public since the death of her majesty - the pair joined Will and Kate at Windsor Castle shortly after the Queen’s passing and also attended the Queen’s lying-in-state last week.

The walkaround at Windsor Castle was an unexpected show of unity that surprised shocked onlookers, as the foursome - who were dressed in black, greeted onlookers and took flowers for the late queen.

The foursome united for a walkaround at Winsor Castle ahead of the Queen's funeral. Getty

Kensington Palace explained that Prince William invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and Kate.

Another source told People that the public gesture “was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”