Last week, a royal commentator revealed to New Idea that there's still a chance that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who recently quit royal life and moved to Canada - could scrap the nuptials, depending on how their final engagements go.
Speaking on New Idea’s Royals podcast, Angela Mollard said: “I think the Commonwealth meeting is very important obviously because that’s the role the Queen gave them as Commonwealth youth ambassadors.
“It will be interesting to see if they come back for [Beatrice's wedding].
“If they don’t come back for Beatrice’s wedding I think it will be the most tremendous stink.
“It will just be seen as an absolutely massive snub to the royal family and would suggest that they absolutely put their own needs ahead of other royalty.
“Beatrice went to their wedding. They’re first cousins Beatrice and Harry.
“You have to imagine that they would come.”
Co-host Zoe Burrell then said she wouldn't want to miss a relatives wedding.
Mollard then interrupted: “But they do want to miss out on it. They don’t want to be part of that life.”
Meanwhile another royal commentator by the name of Camilla Tominey appeared on UK breakfast show This Morning and reportedly said Meghan could steal the Bea's thunder.
“Obviously they have to invite them, but they’re going to be worried,” Camilla reportedly told co-hosts Phillip Schofield, 57, and Holly Willoughby, 39.
“There’s no reason why they wouldn’t go, they are still family… But as the bride, [Bea] might be worried by a bit of upstaging,” she added.