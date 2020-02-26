Harry and Meghan will return to the UK in May for Beatrice's wedding.

Last week, a royal commentator revealed to New Idea that there's still a chance that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who recently quit royal life and moved to Canada - could scrap the nuptials, depending on how their final engagements go.

Speaking on New Idea’s Royals podcast, Angela Mollard said: “I think the Commonwealth meeting is very important obviously because that’s the role the Queen gave them as Commonwealth youth ambassadors.



“It will be interesting to see if they come back for [Beatrice's wedding].

Princess Beatrice’s upcoming Spring wedding to fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is at risk of being upstaged by Meghan Markle’s attendance, a royal expert has claimed. Getty

“If they don’t come back for Beatrice’s wedding I think it will be the most tremendous stink.



“It will just be seen as an absolutely massive snub to the royal family and would suggest that they absolutely put their own needs ahead of other royalty.



“Beatrice went to their wedding. They’re first cousins Beatrice and Harry.

Royal commentator Camilla Tominey reportedly said the Duchess of Sussex could steal Bea's thunder. Getty

“You have to imagine that they would come.”



Co-host Zoe Burrell then said she wouldn't want to miss a relatives wedding.



Mollard then interrupted: “But they do want to miss out on it. They don’t want to be part of that life.”

While Buckingham Palace has made no official word about Harry and Meghan's attendance, more and more information about the wedding is being announced as the day gets closer. Getty

Meanwhile another royal commentator by the name of Camilla Tominey appeared on UK breakfast show This Morning and reportedly said Meghan could steal the Bea's thunder.

“Obviously they have to invite them, but they’re going to be worried,” Camilla reportedly told co-hosts Phillip Schofield, 57, and Holly Willoughby, 39.

“There’s no reason why they wouldn’t go, they are still family… But as the bride, [Bea] might be worried by a bit of upstaging,” she added.