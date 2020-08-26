The Queen (pictured) has allegedly made it very clear to Harry and Meghan, both personally and as the monarch, that the door is always open. Getty

“The Queen made it very clear to the couple both personally and as the monarch that the door is always open,” Omid said of Harry and Meghan’s conversations with the sovereign.

He continued: "I think that even goes beyond this 12-month “probation” period that we are in.

"The Queen will always support them even if it is in another country as non-working members of the Royal Family."

Omid co-authored the tell-all biography Finding Freedom (pictured). Amazon

He added: "I think it is really important as it shows how she feels about the couple and how they feel towards her vice-versa.

"That warmth is there on both sides and we know Harry and Meghan have had conversations with the Queen in lockdown."

In addition to the Queen, the royal commentator went on claim that Prince Harry’s relationship with his father Prince Charles is also in particularly great right now.

Rumours about regal unrest have been rife ever since Prince Harry (left) and Meghan Markle (right) stepped down as senior royals and fled to the United States at the end of March. Getty

“I think these [examples] give us hope that ultimately this a family like any other,” Omid suggested.

“You don’t just sit in one place after a difficult time for the rest of your life, you move on, you grow, you learn – there’s wisdom that comes from these moments.

“I think this will be no different for them – particularly on Harry and Meghan’s side,” he said.