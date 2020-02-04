Meghan and Harry are currently living in Canada Getty

Clearly passionate about the royals, he continued: "When they said they were moving to Canada, I truly went back in my mind to me being 14 thinking about how people tell their parents, 'hey, I'm bisexual,' when the whole time you are gay.

"You knew you were moving to LA. You just wanted to say Canada because it's part of the Commonwealth.

"Meghan didn't want people to think that she was as crafty as saying, 'I'm going to take this man from here and go straight to LA and try to run this business and get that money.'"

Although it seemed like Justin also had his own interests in mind when he gave the couple advise.

"I am all about her living her best life and doing her thing. I just can't handle the traffic right now."

Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping back as senior royals in January Getty

The details come after Queen Elizabeth showed her support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the most public way.

Stepping out at Church in Norfolk, UK, on Sunday, the 93-year-old Monarch wore a sparkling Canadian snowflake brooch in an apparent nod to the couple who have recently set up home in the North American country.

The brooch was gifted to Her Majesty by Canadian Governor General David Johnston in 2017, however by choosing to wear it this weekend, it seems as though she is sending a sweet message to the departed royals.

Queen Elizabeth wore a Canadian snowflake brooch on Sunday in an apparent show of support to Harry and Meghan Getty

The Queen was attending church in Norfolk when she made the sweet gesture Getty

Harry and Meghan first made their bombshell announcement on January 8 that they were stepping down as senior royals.

Less than a week later the Queen made a statement revealing the new plans for the couple.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family,” the January 13 statement read.

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.”