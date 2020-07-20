She is famous for being one of the five bridesmaids at Charles and Diana’s wedding but nowadays India Hicks is living a quiet life in the Bahamas. Getty

“Prince Charles has always had a soft spot for his goddaughter,” reveals Phil. “Although India has lived in the Bahamas for many years she keeps in constant touch with Charles and speaks to him often. They share the same sense of humour and he loves her free spirit. Charles will always be close to India.”

Two years ago, India revealed the strength of that bond in an interview.

“Charles was, and still is, a remarkable godfather – caring, considerate, and involved. I adored him then and still do now,” she told Town and Country magazine.

In 2018, when Charles turned 70, India paid tribute to him posting on Instagram, “Every birthday, every Christmas, a card and present would arrive from my godfather. To begin with they were signed ‘from your loving Godfather Charles’ then they became ‘your old Godfather Charles’ then ‘your ancient Godfather Charles’.

“He might be celebrating a 70th birthday this year but, goodness, he is far from ancient.

She added: “I am lucky to have such a godfather, but we are all lucky to have such a prince amongst us.”

Now 52, India was born into an aristocratic family and was once 678th in line to the throne. Through her maternal grandfather, the Earl of Mountbatten, she is also a second cousin to Prince Charles. As a result of her royal connections, at 13 years she was asked to be a bridesmaid at the 1981 royal wedding.

“She has said that as a teenage tomboy she was initially horrified to be asked but then glowed with pride when the big day came,” Phil explains.

India would later recall the momentous day and seeing the Princess of Wales first appear in her wedding dress.

“I clearly remember the moment Diana appeared at the top of the staircase. Everyone fell silent. The bride was radiant and ready to become the most famous of princesses,” says India, whose mother, Lady Pamela Hicks, was one of the Queen’s bridesmaids.

India has worked as a model, photographer and interior designer and ran a luxury lifestyle brand until last year. Prince Charles was one of the first family friends to offer his support when she decided to step away from her business.

“Charles commiserated with her and told her she should be proud of what she had achieved,” explains the royal expert. “But he also told her to look forward and get involved with something else.”

Since then India has concentrated on charity work, She’s also launched a podcast and has included interviews with her mother.

“Charles has loved listening and of course they bring back memories of Lady Pamela’s father, Lord Mountbatten.”

