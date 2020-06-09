Prince Charles is patiently waiting to take over the throne from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who at 68 years’ service is the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Getty

Speaking to The Australian, royal biographer Penny Junor said the pandemic has seemingly given the prince the opportunity to connect with people over issues that matter most to him.

“There are so many people who don’t really get Charles, who don’t know what he does,” Penny reportedly told the publication.

“But during the coronavirus, maybe because of the lockdown, more people have seen him and listened to him than perhaps they would during normal times.

The Duke has earned himself the unofficial title, as a result of his increased social media presence during lockdown, since recovering from coronavirus. Getty

“The pandemic has given him a platform and he has been masterful in the way he’s responded and used that platform,” she added.

Charles’ surge in popularity on social media seemingly came on April 1, when he made his first video appearance, since recovering from the virus.

The heartfelt post attracted more than 850,000 likes, whereas, prior to that the Duke’s Instagram posts generally received about 20,000 likes.

In the breakthrough message, the 71-year-old shared a four-minute video, in which he praised Britain’s healthcare workers while addressing the effect of the virus on the nation.

“Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus, luckily with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation,” Charles began.

The Duke then expanded the focus of his public announcement to include Britain’s ageing population, which he said are some of the nation’s most vulnerable at this time.

“As patron of Age UK, and my wife the patron of SilverLine, our hearts go out to all those older people throughout this country who are now experiencing great difficulty,” he said.