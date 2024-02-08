Did you hear that? It's the sound of savings! Wait, what smells so good? Oh yes, it's the massive amount of fragrances on sale at Priceline.

The beginning of the New Year marks the period of self discovery and new beginnings. So, what better way to kick off your journey of self love than with a spritz of a new perfume?

Perfumes and fragrances are the silent accessories which make your aura all the more appealing, so finding the blend that is best suited to you is essential. Priceline pharmacy is well aware of the dilemma that is finding your fragrance match, and with the season of love (Valentine's Day) quickly approaching, they have made it their mission to pair you up with aromatic equal.

With major savings up to 50 per cent off their line of fragrances (available from the 8th of February to the 14th of February), there is no better way to snap up a new perfume than now. Plus, when you spend over $89, enjoy a Clear Skincare voucher valued at $50.

To make the search a little easier for you, we have rounded up our six top picks, each ranging in aromas and price.

The best Priceline perfumes to shop in Australia 2024