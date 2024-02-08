Giorgio Armani Si (50ml)
$135 (usually $185) at Priceline Pharmacy
Embody modern femininity with this sensual blend of blackcurrant nectar and white wood. In the wise words of Giorgio Armani, Si is "an irresistible combination of grace, strength and independent spirit", plus, with a killer price tag, wearing this fragrance day-in-day-out is a breeze.
Key features:
- Base note: Musky white wood accord
- Heart note: Modern Chypre
- Top note: Blackcurrant nectar
- Available in 30ml, 50ml and 100ml
Black Opium Yves Saint Laurent (50ml)
$140 (usually $192) at Priceline
IT girl Zoë Kravitz knew what she was doing when she became face of couture fragrance Black Opium. As the best-selling coffee-floral women's fragrance by Yves Saint Laurent, discover the intensely seductive night-time experience that Black Opium alludes.
Key features:
- Top notes: Par accord, Mandarin essence
- Middle notes: Orange blossom absolute, Jasmine absolute
- Base notes: Black coffee accord, Vanilla absolute, Patchouli
DKNY Be delicious 100% (100ml)
$89 (usually $132) at Priceline
On the look for a fragrance that leaves a trail of fresh florally delight? Then look no further than Be Delicious. Designed by New York City-based fashion house DKNY, this feminine blend of notes offers city slicker sophistication with a side of seduction.
Key features:
- Top notes: Pear, mandarin, black current & pistachio
- Middle notes: Orange blossom, rose water & magnolia
- Base notes: Sandalwood, Tonka Bean & white woods
Lancome Idôle EDP (25ml)
$78 (usually $110) at Priceline
If there is someone to listen to in the fragrance department it's our girl Zendaya - taking the reins of Lancome Idôle. This blend of rose, jasmine and chypre is designed for the leaders of tomorrow, "for the ones who dream big". Made by women (from three different continents), for women is what makes Idôle the fragrance of sisterhood.
Key features:
- Sustainably sourced ingredients
- Four types of rose extract
- Jasmine absolutes oil
- White chypre and musk
Narciso Rodriguez pure musc (50ml)
$135 (usually $167) at Priceline
Timeless charm in a bottle, that is what this balanced blend of cashmere and musk brings with every spray. Perfectly curated to wear alone or layered beneath any fragrance in the Narciso Rodriguez collection, pure musc is as divine as it is delicate - delicately divine if you will.
Key features:
- Head: musc
- Heart: Jasmine and orange blossom
- Base: Cashmere wood
Calvin Klein Euphoria
$59 (usually $133) at Priceline
Captivate the senses with an alluring blend of euphoric and sensual notes from Calvin Klein. Instantly demanding the attention of all, this fragrance is a seductive sensation. The mild tones of amber floral and musk bestow this perfume the scent of the (cooler) seasons.
Key features:
- Head: Pomegranate, raspberry, passionfruit and peach
- Heart: Orchid, lotus and champaca
- Base: Mahogany, amber, musk, violet and patchouli