Hugh Sheridan (pictured) has seemingly hinted at a follow-up Backed to the Rafters season. Getty

“I think everyone who loves Rafters is going to love this show just as much as you did before,” Hugh told co-hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gilles.

He continued: “It’s still the same beautiful show that it always was.”

The singer, actor and dancer then went on to explain why he thinks fans keep coming back to watch the show when he appeared to slip a second season was coming.

“I think because we have [fewer] episodes, there’s maybe slightly less drama for this first series but that’s sort of remnants of the first series that we had.”

Hugh appeared on The Morning Show to discuss his new projects and talk about the reboot. Seven

Whether or not Hugh meant to refer to the reboot as a “first series” – implying there’s more to come – remains to be seen, but he added it’s just what fans need right now.

“I think people want that,” the actor said, referring to the “less dramatic” storyline.

“I think people really want to see something wholesome and beautiful and a reunion of the beautiful family,” he added.

Hugh’s comments came after actress Rebecca Gibney, who portrays Rafters matriarch Julie Rafter, gave fans their first sneak peak of the reboot on Instagram.

Taking to the social platform on in January, Rebecca shared a snap of the iconic TV family during filming in 2020.

"It was such a joy to reunite with this family (with some fantastic new additions)," Rebecca captioned the photo at the time.

"And in a year that brought so much uncertainty - this was definitely one of my highlights from 2020. Back to the Rafters is coming to Amazon Prime Video in 2021."

In the gorgeous snaps, Rebecca is joined by some old and new faces - Erik Thomson, who plays Dave Rafter, along with Hugh Sheridan and Angus McLaren.

But some new faces also grace the set - Willow Speers, who will play little Ruby Rafter, and Kaspar Frost, who will play Edward Rafter bring a fresh generation to the legendary show.