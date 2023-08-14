According to Nokia, despite being at a lower price point, the smartphone still offers a 50MP camera and comes with three years of security updates, two years of OS upgrades, and an industry-leading three-year warranty.
It also comes with an impressive three-day battery life and is made with 65% recycled products - a yes for you and the environment!
Chief Marketing Officer of HMD Global (the home of Nokia phones) Lars Silberbauer said that the colour choice of 'Digital Lavender' was very deliberate.
"It's safe to say Purple is having a moment this year. Not only does the Nokia G42 5G look great, it's also a continuation of our repairability journey which is now a fundamental part of the way we design smartphones."
Brenden Folitarik, HMD Global's Country Manager for Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands shared this excitement: "We are excited to bring the repairable Nokia G42 5G to the Australian market," he said in the official press release for the product.
Purchase your next smartphone here.