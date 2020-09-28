After decades of estrangement, has Nicole Kidman (pictured) finally repaired her relationship with eldest daughter Isabella Cruise? Getty

It’s believed Nicole’s relationship with her adopted daughter became fractured shortly after she divorced Bella’s dad, Tom Cruise, in 2001. Bella, along with her younger brother Connor, chose to live with Tom and continue practising as devout Scientologists.

WHen Nicole opted to leave the church, Bella and Connor were encouraged by high-ranking officials to disassociate themselves from her, as she was declared a Suppressive Person (SP).

Former Scientologist Leah Remini claimed in her memoir that she once asked Bella if she sees her mum a lot, to which Bella apparently responded, “Not if I have a choice. Our mum is a f--king SP.”

According to our source, Tom and the church did such a “hatchet job” on Nicole that her children truly believed she was some kind of villain.

“But they were also taught to pity her, because she wasn’t one of the chosen people like they are in their religion,” continues the source. “They decided she couldn’t handle it and felt that was weak of her.”

Despite all that, Nicole’s love for Bella never wavered. In 2018 she told Who, “[Bella and Connor] are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

Meanwhile, last April it was reported that Bella had become a poster girl for Scientology, after she featured in promo material for a London branch. Yet, insiders now believe that Bella reaching out to her mum through Instagram could be a sign that she’s decided to leave the church.

“Bella is so highly regarded that I can’t imagine her trying to get close to Nic unless she was distancing herself from Scientology,” adds our source.

“Since she was a child, her minders made it clear that Nicole was off-limits. So for her to publicly acknowledge her mother all of a sudden suggests something big is afoot.”

