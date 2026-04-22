What’s open on Anzac Day 2026? Everything you need to know

Anzac Day is just around the corner, falling on Saturday, April 25, this year.

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The national day of remembrance honours the Australian and New Zealand soldiers who served and died in military operations, beginning with the Gallipoli campaign in 1915.

While many of us will attend a dawn service, a march and maybe even enjoy a game of two-up, you may still find you need to head out to the shops for some essentials.

However, not all the retailers and supermarkets will be open over the public holiday, so we’ve got all the details for you.

Here’s all the important trading restrictions worth knowing about this weekend.

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Many Australians will attend a dawn services across the country on Anzac Day. (Credit: Getty)

What is Anzac Day?

Anzac Day is one of Australia’s most significant public holidays, and it is observed every year on April 25.

It marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces (the Anzacs) during World War I, and is now a day of national reflection honouring all who have served.

Is Anzac Day 2026 a public holiday?

Saturday, April 25, is a public holiday across all states and territories.

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And if you’re in NSW, the ACT or WA, you’ll get an extra public holiday, too.

Because Anzac Day falls on a weekend in 2026, those states have an additional public holiday on Monday, April 27.

It’s worth noting though that the Monday is not a restricted trading day, so shops can open as normal.

Are shops open on Anzac Day?

Most major retailers are closed or have restricted hours on Anzac Day, with many not permitted to open until 1pm.

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Rules vary depending on where you live. Here’s a general guide to what’s open and what’s not, but if in doubt, check ahead before making the trip:

Veterans and members of the armed forces participate in the annual Anzac Day march on April 25, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Credit: Getty)

New South Wales

Most shops are closed all day. This has been the rule since new legislation came into effect in 2025.

Exempt businesses including chemists, petrol stations, bakeries, takeaway food and florists can still open.

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Victoria

The half-day rule applies — most shops must stay closed until 1pm. Chemists, petrol stations, cafes and small businesses with 20 or fewer staff can open earlier.

Queensland

Similar to Victoria — most retailers closed until 1pm, though essential services and food-focused businesses can open all day.

Western Australia

Most retail is closed all day. Cafes, takeaway food and convenience stores can open as normal.

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South Australia

For this state, it will depend on where you are. Adelaide CBD shops can trade from 12pm to 5pm, while most other metro areas are closed all day.

Tasmania

Nothing opens before 12.30pm. Cafes, pharmacies and small businesses are generally fine after that.

ACT and Northern Territory

You’re in luck, there are no trading restrictions in the ACT or the NT — businesses can open whenever they like!

You’ll be free to get anything from a coffee to a food shop on Anzac Day.

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Floral wreaths sit in front of a memorial during the annual Anzac Day dawn service the Martin Place Cenotaph on April 25, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Credit: Getty)

Where to observe Anzac Day 2026

Dawn services are held across the country from as early as 4:30am, followed by marches through city and suburban streets later in the morning.

Check your local RSL or council website for times and locations near you.

Lest we forget.

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