Here are Coles’ official trading hours for Anzac Day 2025

Stay prepared ahead of the public holiday.
elizabeth-gracie Journalist
Profile picture of Briannah Devlin Journalist
Anzac Day is around the corner, which means it’s time to honour veterans and their sacrifices.

Since 1916, the public holiday has recognised and commemorated all Australians and New Zealanders who have served or passed away in global wars and conflicts.

While most Australians will be paying their respects at a dawn service or an Anzac Day march, some might need to make a quick trip to Coles for some forgotten groceries, or the ingredients to make Anzac biscuits!

So you don’t get stuck, see the Anzac Day trading hours for Coles in every Australian state and territory below.

Anzac Day
Many Coles stores will be closed on Anzac Day. (Credit: Getty)
Here are Coles’ Anzac Day Trading Hours for 2025

New South Wales

All Coles stores across NSW will be shut for the entire day.

Victoria

Coles stores will be open from 1pm across VIC and most will have reduced trading hours in the evening. Check for your local store here.

Queensland

All Coles stores across Queensland will be shut for the entire day.

Anzac Day
Anzac Day is a day to honour people who have served in conflicts across the globe. (Credit: Canva)
South Australia

Some Coles supermarkets will be closed in South Australia, but others will open from 12pm. Check for your local store here.

Western Australia

Coles supermarkets will be closed for the day in Perth, but others will be open at different hours around WA. Check for your local store here.

Australian Capitol Territory

Coles supermarkets will open from 1pm across Canberra, with most closing at 10pm, and some at 11pm. Check for your local store here.

Anzac Day biscuits
People also make Anzac biscuits to commemorate Anzac Day. (Credit: New Idea Food)
Tasmania

All stores will open from 12.30pm. Check for your local store here.

Northern Territory

In the NT, most Coles stores will open after 12pm. Check for your local store here.

