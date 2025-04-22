On Friday, April 25th, Australia will remember, reflect, and pay their respects to servicemen and servicewomen on Anzac Day.

The yearly public holiday, which has been in place since 1916, honours and commemorates all those living and dead who have defended our shores in various wars and conflicts across the globe.

With millions of Australians expected to attend dawn services and Anzac Day marches, and countless others expected at their local RSLs for a game of ‘two-up’, it’s unlikely many will add a trip to Woolworths into the diary for the day.

But on the off chance you are in need of some groceries or essentials, such as ingredients for Anzac biscuits, we have listed the trading hours for Woolworths stores on Anzac Day in 2025.

Find out more below.

Anzac Day is a public holiday to honour those who have served overseas. (Credit: Canva)

Here are Woolworths’ Anzac Day Trading Hours for 2025

New South Wales

All NSW Woolworths stores will be closed.

Victoria

All Woolworths stores in VIC will open at 1 pm, but trading hours might vary. Check for your local store here.

Countless attend dawn services across the country on Anzac Day. (Credit: Getty)

Australian Capital Territory

All Woolworths stores will open at 1 pm in the ACT, but trading hours might vary. Check for your local store here.

Queensland

All QLD Woolworths stores (aside from Brisbane Airport) will be closed on Anzac Day.

Western Australia

All Perth Metro stores will be closed on Anzac Day, but regional supermarkets will open at 12pm or 1pm. Check for your local store here.

Not all Woolworths stores will be open on Anzac Day. (Credit: Getty)

Northern Territory

All NT Woolworths stores will open at 1 pm on Anzac Day, but trading hours might vary. Check for your local store here.

South Australia

Most SA Woolworths stores will be closed, but some will be open with reduced trading hours. Check for your local store here.

Tasmania

All TAS Woolworths stores will open at 12:30 pm, but trading hours might vary. Check for your local store here.

